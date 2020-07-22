Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon is not just a statistic for health officials monitoring COVID-19 cases.
He is a husband, father and leader in Aiken's community who is on the mend after being diagnosed with the virus.
Osbon publicly announced his diagnosis July 13, one day after getting tested and receiving the positive test results.
He began exhibiting common coronavirus symptoms five days prior while on vacation with his family, naming an ongoing fever, bodily shaking and a loss of appetite as his primary ailments.
"I couldn't walk to the kitchen and back without getting winded," Osbon said. "The first days were like 'Groundhog Day' ... it was the same day, same symptoms over and over."
On top of his family's safety, the biggest worry he faced was the possibility of being put on a ventilator if his symptoms worsened.
Following his diagnosis, Osbon had a chest X-ray and has worked with medical officials to monitor his oxygen levels.
"I was in that place for a while where I thought I was going to have to be treated with steroids or sent to a hospital," Obson said. "[My health care providers] and I were kind of in limbo on that for several days."
Nearly two weeks later, he is still shaky on his feet, but his fever finally broke on Sunday.
He is continuing to recover at home with his wife taking exceptional care of him while his appetite and strength make a return. He has continued his business and mayoral duties by phone and email, and even has started reading a few books that have been gathering dust on his nightstand.
"I feel a lot better, more like myself," he said.
Osbon said he has experienced an outpouring of community support since his diagnosis.
City staff, as well as friends and residents, have reached out to him with wishes for a safe recovery and even food.
"They've sent me thoughts, prayers, and some of them even bring over a pot of soup," Osbon said. "It just reminds you that you live in the best small town ever and that folks are so caring."
The announcement of Osbon's diagnosis fell on the same day the Aiken City Council approved an emergency mask ordinance. The ordinance, set to last 61 days, mandates the wearing of masks or face coverings within indoor public spaces and outside areas where social distancing can not be achieved.
Osbon was able to participate in the meeting via phone, but regretted that he could not be there in person.
"During my five years as mayor, I've received more emails about that meeting than any meeting we've been at before," he said.
Several council members tested for the coronavirus following Osbon's announcement. So far, none of them have reported positive tests.
Osbon said he will be speaking to his health care providers to decide when will be the best time for him to return to the public eye. He said he will continue to follow social distancing guidelines from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and other health officials.
"There are those out there who have had [the coronavirus] worse than I have," Osbon said. "When I get back out again, I'm going to do everything I did before ... I don't want anyone to go through with what I've had to."
As of Wednesday, there are over 3.8 million cases in the United States with over 140,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
As of Wednesday in South Carolina, S.C. DHEC has reported 74,761 confirmed cases with 1,242 deaths.
In Aiken County, there have been 1,085 confirmed cases and 16 deaths as of Wednesday.