Brenda Murell pulled her car up and opened the side door as a member of the S.C. National Guard placed a crate of groceries into the back seat.
Overcome with joy, she thanked those working at tables packing groceries into bags and directing traffic.
"You're our heroes," Murrell called out as she drove away while waving goodbye.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the Golden Harvest Food Bank welcomed hundreds of families into the parking lot of what will be Second Baptist Church of Aiken's newest location off Rutland Drive.
Cars lined up and approached a station where members of the National Guard quickly loaded the vehicles with food. Drivers did not have to exit their vehicles.
The State and National Guard are here in #Aiken assisting Golden Harvest Food Bank distribute hundreds of meals and produce. I’m told over 200 family have already been served today. @ghfbEndHunger @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/IcNqkKm4nS— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) April 30, 2020
Thursday's event was the food bank's third stop in Aiken County, Grace Renken, South Carolina district manager at Golden Harvest Food Bank, said.
By 3 p.m., 307 families had been served.
"We have seen a lot of appreciation in line for what we’re doing because a lot of families have never gone to a food pantry before," Renken said. "They’ve never had to deal with any of this before. We’re treating everybody with respect and love as they come through and to let them know we’re all in this together."
The food bank has seen calls for food assistance triple since the coronavirus outbreak reached the Aiken area. In the past month, the food bank has distributed over 1.1 million meals to families in need.
The food bank has had less volunteer assistance due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
This week Golden Harvest announced that National Guard members will be assisting with coronavirus response efforts to combat hunger in Aiken County and other parts of South Carolina.
Five guard members are stationed to help at the food bank's Aiken warehouse on Capital Drive, and will be stationed there until late May.
"They have been a huge help," Renken said. "We don’t know what we would do without them."
Participants who flowed in from Rutland Drive received grocery items ranging from juices to produce and packaged dinners.
Tiawana Jones, accompanied by her brother Lamonte, were two of many grateful recipients patiently waiting in line.
Although the spread of the coronavirus has brought its own troubles, both felt "blessed" to receive the much needed groceries.
“I think this is a blessing for the community. It’s a blessing," Tiawana said. "It’s very much needed in a time like this for everyone.”
“This is a gathering of people who have come together realizing that this is a time of need," Lamonte added. "It just speaks volumes to the type of people you have living here that are willing to come together and provide for people who don’t have."
Golden Harvest plans continue to hold similar events throughout the state.
Announcements and location information can be found online at goldenharvest.org/covid-19/ or on the food bank's Facebook page.