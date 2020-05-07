State health authorities confirmed over 200 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina on Thursday and 11 new deaths from the virus.
One of the new positive cases is in Aiken County; however, none of the new deaths reported Thursday occurred in Aiken County, where six people have died from COVID-19 thus far, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Also on Thursday, a Lowe’s spokesperson confirmed an employee at the Aiken store on Whiskey Road has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on April 27,” said Sarah Lively with corporate communications for Lowe’s Companies Inc.
The store is still open and has been “extensively cleaned” per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Lively said.
As of May 7, authorities have reported 7,142 coronavirus cases in South Carolina. Of the individuals infected, 316 have died. The majority of the victims have been elderly.
Seven of the 11 deaths reported Thursday were elderly and the other four were middle aged, according to S.C. DHEC.
Barnwell and Edgefield counties each had one additional case confirmed Thursday.
Over 73,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina by public and private labs, S.C. DHEC said Thursday. Mass testing for nursing home staff and residents is expected to begin May 11, according to the agency.