GRANITEVILLE — Slow-moving traffic ruled the landscape Thursday morning on the former grounds of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, with Aiken Regional Medical Centers helping orchestrate several hours of free COVID-19 testing.
Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles to undergo an eye-watering nasal swab and learn about their medical status as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. Results are to be offered to participants by phone in the next few days.
"It really feels good for us to be able to do this," said Eric Muhlbaier, the hospital's administrative director of support services. "For the longest time, all the supplies used for the processing of these tests were in the bigger parts of the country that were considered hot spots. Fortunately , we weren't necessarily a hot spot, but as we've gotten our supplies ... we're going to be doing these things periodically, so that we can get more people of Aiken County tested, and we're choosing areas of Aiken County that, based on DHEC statistics that are out there, show the higher hot spots, if you will."
He added, "We're not technically a hot spot, but parts of Aiken County that have higher numbers of positive results, and we're trying to select areas that are kind of big and out of the way but that people that may have transportation issues or they can perhaps walk to, or get rides to, that would not be interfering with other businesses."
Muhlbaier said the hospital has "great community partners that we've been working with to really make this work."
People being tested offered a variety of reactions "I think it's been great. I mean, it's been so well organized," said New Ellenton resident Dawn Gillas.
Her mom, New Ellenton Betty Gillas ("only 88"), added, "I think it's been beautifully conducted, and all the volunteers have been wonderful."
Alan Brooks, of Aiken, made similar comments. "It was a very easy way, and it only took a half an hour, and I'm very glad that they finally came around in Aiken to do the testing," he said, confirming that he arrived at about 8:30 a.m. to join the traffic line and was done by 9 a.m.
He described the process as "not painful at all" and said he looks forward to getting encouraging results from the test.
They agreed that the nasal swab was "not pleasant, but it was worth it," in terms of having more peace of mind.
"I go to all these things," said Trudi Pelham, of Graniteville, confirming that she has been previously checked and has been paying close attention to COVID-19 due to a recent health scare in her family living in the Aiken-Augusta area.
Elmer Hatcher, of Aiken, described the process as uncomfortable and brief but not painful. "I'm 70 years old, so I just thought it would be a good idea to check," he said.
Ashlee Brewer, the hospital's marketing director, said plans are in place for a similar event June 18 at 1151 York St. — a former Bi-Lo site now being transformed to become the new home of Second Baptist Church of Aiken. Plans are for the service to be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.