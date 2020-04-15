Ordinarily, Charles Howell would be enjoying one of his favorite times of the year on the PGA Tour schedule.
He would have wrapped up his 10th Masters Tournament last week, and he would be in Hilton Head Island, S.C., for this week’s RBC Heritage.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans for Howell and his fellow professional golfers.
“For sure we’d enjoy being at Harbour Town which is much more of a quiet and relaxed feel compared to the seven days at Augusta National of high stress and pressure,” the Augusta native said Wednesday on a conference call with reporters. “Quite frankly I don’t think we’ve ever felt further away from a golf tournament than what this country and everybody is unfortunately going through.”
The last PGA Tour event that was completed was the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March. The Players Championship started the following week but was canceled after one round because of concerns of spreading the virus.
According to a Golf Digest report this week, the PGA Tour could start back in mid-June with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The following week’s slot, June 18-21, could be filled by the RBC Heritage, which was originally scheduled for this week.
“I haven’t heard anything (officially), but the Heritage in June would be fantastic,” Howell said. “You’d get warm weather and you’re at the beach. The golf course would be in great shape. I think it would be a great fit.”
Overall, Howell is taking a cautious approach to returning to action.
"It would be extremely important to follow guidelines of the CDC, state and local officials, and only proceed forward when they say it’s safe and appropriate to do so," Howell said. "We’ve found ourselves in a battle here. There’s people out there sacrificing their life on a daily basis to help us through this."
The Golf Digest report also said that fans might not be allowed, particularly in the early part of the revised schedule.
“It will feel strange to play without fans,” Howell said. “However, if that is one of the steps forward, and if it’s agreed upon by officials that I feel we need approval from, then that’s how it’s going to have to be. It’s a really tough scenario but I think with the right approval from the right agencies it can be done.”
Howell, 40, is now in his 21st season on the PGA Tour where he has won three times. But his father’s occupation – he was chief of surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta – gives him a unique perspective on the pandemic as everyone is guessing when sports will return.
“There’s one thing I’ve learned about doctors and health care professionals is that they won’t speculate,” Howell said with a laugh. “Their job doesn’t allow them to do that. He would say he doesn’t know.
“I would think the situation is extremely fluid and changing. People are working day and night for vaccine and cures and for medication on it. Knowing him as well as I do, he would never speculate on a date. I think he would only agree If these certain agencies would say it’s OK, then it’s OK.”
Growing up in Augusta, Howell was always a big fan of the Masters and never missed an opportunity to attend practice or tournament rounds. The tournament recently announced it was targeting November instead of its usual April date.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to play that time of year and everyone says it’s going to play differently,” Howell said. “The overseed should come in just fine by then. They can control the greens and get them like they want them. I definitely understand it could be different, but if we catch a nice week of weather it could be very similar to April.
“It will be different because of the time of year and the part of the schedule (it falls on). Listen, I’ve played a lot of golf in Augusta in November in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt.”