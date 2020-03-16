Coronavirus cases spiked in South Carolina over the weekend, with 33 cases being confirmed by the Department of Health and Environmental Control as of Monday.
Public schools are closed for two weeks, senior care facilities are under lockdown, and Aiken Regional Medical Centers has closed its main entrance and is screening each person who enters the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever.
As global cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, DHEC has released guidelines on how to get screened for the virus.
According to a DHEC news release, COVID-19 tests in Aiken County must be requested by a primary care doctor. Testing cannot be ordered through an urgent care facility or pharmacy.
Telehealth services are available to evaluate patients who don't have a primary care physician, without patients having to leave their homes. If physicians determine through telehealth services that a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, the patient will be instructed where to go for testing, according to a press release from DHEC.
Telehealth services are provided through MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Prisma Health, and McLeod Telehealth. To learn more about these services, visit scdhec.gov.