Parents and guardians in the Aiken County Public School District can order school meals for their children's virtual learning days in advance.
The school district released information about school meals this week, detailing prices and ordering instructions for picking up meals for virtual and hybrid students.
For the 2020-2021 school year, breakfast will cost $1.75 per meal at full price, $0.30 at reduced price. The cost of lunch varies between school levels:
- All levels, reduced price: $0.40 per lunch
- Elementary, full price: $2.60 per lunch
- Middle and high, full price: $2.75 per lunch
Families whose children receive full or reduced-price meals will need to prepay on k12paymentcenter.com for any take-home meal orders.
Students who qualify for free meals or attend Community Eligibility Schools will still receive meals for free, including meals taken home for virtual learning days.
If your household may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, visit lunchapplication.com to apply for the program.
Hybrid
Students attending school under the hybrid model can pick up three days' worth of breakfasts and lunches at the end of their second day of classes for the week.
Blue Cohort students, who attend face-to-face classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, would receive the meals on Tuesday afternoons. Red Cohort students, who attend face-to-face classes on Wednesdays and Thursdays, would receive the meals on Thursday afternoons.
The deadline to order school meals for virtual days will be noon before the day of pickup — noon Mondays for the Blue Cohort, noon Wednesdays for the Red Cohort. The orders do not automatically renew, so families will have to place an order each week.
Families can choose to order three breakfasts, three lunches or both breakfasts and lunches.
To find the order form for hybrid students' meals, visit the "Announcements" section of the Food Services department on the school district website, or click here.
Aiken Innovate
Parents and guardians in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program will need to pick up meals each day Monday through Thursday. On Thursdays, families can order two days' worth of school meals to make up for Friday.
Like the hybrid model's order form, families can choose to order only breakfasts, only lunches or both breakfasts and lunches.
Pickup times for Aiken Innovate school meals will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and they would be picked up at the student's home-based school. If a family has students at multiple schools, the meals have to be picked up separately at the different schools, according to the school district.
School district officials said in mid-August that schools will be unable to deliver meals to Aiken Innovate students, so families must go to the schools to pick up the meals.
To find the order form for Aiken Innovate meals, visit the "Announcements" section of the Food Services department on the school district website, or click here.