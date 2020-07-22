As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in the United States, many child development centers are adapting to keep children safe from the virus.
Some daycares in Aiken County have remained open using new rules and regulations to prevent exposure to COVID-19 in their facilities, and others have closed temporarily.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for childcare programs recommends preventative measures like screening children’s temperatures and keeping groups of children separated by room.
Daycares help serve essential workers
The COVID-19 pandemic has not decreased attendance at Busy Bees Childcare & Preschool, located at 401 W. Martintown Road Suite 140 in North Augusta. Owner and director Chasity Williams said the daycare has a few more children now, as the daycare serves essential workers.
Despite their young age, some of the older children at Busy Bees are aware of the virus. Williams said they hear about it at home through their parents and television, and some of them worry about what might happen if they don’t wear a face mask.
“I had a 4-year-old say, ‘Miss Chasity, where’s my mask? I have to put my mask on because if I cough, I’m going to get COVID-19,’” Williams said.
Williams said they have been teaching the children about COVID-19 through language and actions they can understand.
Still, the daycare remains a play-based child development center.
“We’re still trying to make it normal. That’s the biggest thing. With all this going on, when you’re dealing with children, you’ve got to keep it normal for them,” Williams said.
Busy Bees has established several new procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Williams said.
Every day, Williams said Busy Bees receives emails from the CDC and updates the facility's rules and procedures accordingly. Some of these measures include taking children’s temperatures upon arrival, limiting each classroom to 10 children and washing children’s hands at a hygiene station before they enter the facility.
The daycare notifies parents and sends children home if they exhibit any symptoms, such as fever, sore throat and coughing. Williams said the daycare also serves pre-packaged lunches to prevent unnecessary contact between staff and children.
Likewise, Family Affair Child Care, at 163 Fabian Drive in Aiken, has remained open with full staff, said owner and director Deborah Chafin.
Family Affair has new rules and procedures in place due to COVID-19. Among other precautions, parents must remain in the foyer when they pick up their children, the staff takes the children's temperatures upon arrival, and the staff sanitizes the rooms frequently, Chafin said.
Outside of the new procedures, Chafin said Family Affair tries to keep everything normal for the children, most of whom are too young to understand what is happening.
Creating new practices while closed
The Children’s Center at USC Aiken is currently closed to mitigate the spread of germs, according to the university’s website. The center has been closed since spring, said Leslie Hull-Ryde, director of news and information at USCA.
Lynn Williams, director of the center, said the staff has been working to create a healthy and safe environment for the fall.
“We are excited about seeing our students back in our classrooms and have been working all summer to prepare for their return,” Lynn Williams said in an email.
Lynn Williams said the Children’s Center will follow guidelines and use resources provided by its accrediting body, the National Association of the Education of Young Children, or NAEYC.
The center’s new practices will include the following, according to the director’s email: lowering student-to-teacher ratios to ensure more physical distancing in their classrooms, screening students’ and staff’s temperatures throughout the day, requiring masks and physical distancing, routine training for staff on COVID-19-related policies and measures, daily health questionnaires for staff and students, no book bags or toys from home allowed in the facility, and enhanced daily cleaning with a hospital-grade disinfectant.
The children will also use separate playgrounds for each age group. Lynn Williams said the CDC and the Academy of Pediatrics still recommend fresh air and physical play.
Additionally, the center is working on lesson plans that teach children about washing their hands and practices related to COVID-19, like physical distancing and, for the older children, masks.
“We are also reviewing videos and books created to help children with the vocabulary and developmental tools they may need to handle the changes caused by the virus,” Lynn Williams said in an email.
For more information about CDC guidelines for daycares, visit the CDC's website. The CDC also offers recommendations on talking with children about COVID-19.