For seniors struggling with food insecurity long before the first COVID-19 case was reported in Aiken County, the pandemic's impact has been especially difficult.
Medical Services of America Home, Health and Hospice is one of the many organizations that has joined the fight against food insecurity among seniors. The business held a meal distribution for seniors on Thursday and gave away 100 free four-course meals at its office on Fabian Drive.
"This food shortage in senior issues did not start with the pandemic," said Tavy Perry, an account executive. "There’s been a need that I have known about for several years now in this area since I started volunteering in 2018. And while it didn't start with COVID-19, the pandemic has definitely made it worse."
Perry said the line to receive a free meal, provided by North Augusta restaurant Wife Saver, was so long volunteers began distributing meals earlier than planned.
Patricia Taylor and her husband, Marion, were among those in line. They said receiving a hot meal through the event was a "privilege and a blessing."
"It is a good gesture," Marion Taylor said. "I just wish more seniors had known about it so they could take advantage of it."
The couple learned about the event through Facebook. But Patricia Taylor is concerned that many seniors in the community may not hear about events like this because they are isolating themselves for the sake of their health, and use of social media is less common among seniors.
"We're not in church and we don't have a chance to talk to people because of this virus," Patricia Taylor said. "And that's the way we usually get the news out. In church they would announce it at the pulpit, they'd have it in the bulletin, and they'd talk to you about it."
McDonald Walker, another person in line, said "times have been hard" for many elderly in the area.
"I appreciate what they're doing, I really do," Walker said. "And they're helping a lot of folks."
The Golden Harvest Food Bank estimates food insecurity has increased by 41% in its 25-county service area (which includes Aiken County) due to COVID-19.
Seniors, especially those who are homebound, are among those hit the hardest.
"Food banks face many issues worldwide, going over budget as they struggle to meet the surge in demand," Perry said. "These seniors are more afraid to get out, which is leaving them lacking because of their underlying comorbidities, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. So it's just a total burden on that population."
Transportation can also be an issue for those who can't drive to food distributions.
"You have a lot of organizations where transportation has been slashed in half because of social distancing, and other groups that are so hard hit they've cut transportation programs altogether," Perry said.
Perry said food insecurity is an issue that can fluctuate greatly in a short period of time – sometimes, people may need to trade having a good meal to afford other basic needs or pay utilities.
It's why she thinks every meal counts – and why they'd like to host more distributions, if local restaurants would like to partner to provide food.