They’re back in the saddle again.
Following a hiatus because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, equestrian competitions have resumed at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
The Aiken Summer Classic I horse show began Wednesday and will continue through Sunday.
Then the Aiken Summer Classic II horse show is scheduled June 17-21.
More than 500 horses, along with their riders, are scheduled to participate.
Before those events, the Aiken Summer Classic Pre-Show was held June 6 and 7.
The Classic Company Ltd., which is based in Johns Island, is conducting the shows.
“Everyone is thrilled to be back,” said Tara Bostwick, vice president and treasurer of the Horse Park Foundation earlier this week. “Like every other industry, the equestrian industry has suffered. The guys working the horse shows haven’t had an income for a while, and the professionals haven’t been able to get customers to their barns and get out and show.”
The Horse Park Foundation is making sure steps are being taken during the shows to provide protection from the coronavirus.
The United States Equestrian Federation COVID-19 Action Plan, and guidelines from other sources are being followed.
Also, beforehand, some members of the Horse Park Foundation’s Board of Directors talked to City of Aiken and Aiken County officials “to make sure that everyone had the same feeling that it was safe and a good way to get Aiken moving forward again,” Bostwick said.
To reduce the coronavirus threat, no spectators are being allowed during the horse shows.
Everyone at Bruce’s Field “is required to have a face mask with them, and when they come within 6 feet of someone, even if they are outside, they must have their mask on,” Bostwick said.
Riders, however, don’t have to wear masks while competing.
“There is a limit on how many people can be in a schooling area at one time,” Bostwick said. “And the schooling jumps are being sprayed and disinfected regularly because the trainers touch the jumps and move them up and down while they are working with their students.”
The shows’ staff and officials have their temperatures taken every morning, and arrangements have been made so that much of the show paperwork can be completed online, which reduces the number of visitors to the Horse Park Foundation’s office.
There also are a variety of other protocols in place.
“In my experience, everybody has been very good (about following the procedures),” Bostwick said. “If you remind them about wearing a mask, they are very quick to put one on. I think everyone has the right mindset.”
For more information about the Aiken Summer Classic horse shows and Bruce’s Field, visit aikenhorsepark.org.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.