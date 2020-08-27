Horse Creek Academy will close and move to online learning for at least two days after reports of coronavirus symptoms among students and staff.
The academy, located on Toolebeck Road in Aiken, announced Thursday that test results will not be available for a few days but at least one staff member has a presumed positive case.
"We apologize for the short notice, but feel that it is our due diligence to close school today and tomorrow to investigate and deeply sanitize the building," Horse Creek Academy said in a Facebook post.
The academy announced that children can plan on reporting to school Aug. 31 except for 8th graders and several 7th graders already out on quarantine.
Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, head of school/lead learner at Horse Creek Academy, confirmed there is one positive case among the 8th grade class.
Parents and guardians will be contacted if the academy needs to quarantine because test results are positive for COVID-19.
Teachers and staff without symptoms will report to work and will work in their classrooms, the academy announced.
Horse Creek Academy began in-person classes on Aug. 17, according to earlier reports by the Aiken Standard.
The Academy had 600 children on campus with class sizes of no more than 19 students, Taylor said. Two hundred students were already participating in online programs through the Academy.
Taylor is confident in the school's flexibility to shift to online learning for the time being.
Masks are highly encouraged inside the classroom and required outside of classes.
Hand washing or sanitizing were reportedly being enforced before and after each class, the academy reported before classes started.
The academy's building reportedly undergoes deep-cleaning two or three times a day.