Horse Creek Academy’s effort to raise funds to purchase Chromebooks for all of its students has gotten off to a strong start thanks to a generous donor.
Jack Wetzel, president of the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, is providing enough to money for the Aiken school to purchase 50 of the laptops and hopes that other members of the public will join him in supporting the initiative.
“I was fortunate to be given every opportunity that I ever desired, and I believe the good Lord wants us to share and help each other,” Wetzel said earlier this week. “I will do anything I can to encourage people to join in our crusade.”
Wetzel learned about Horse Creek Academy and its technology needs from his secretary, Michelle Bulmer.
Bulmer serves on the school’s board of directors and is the chair of the board’s nonprofit committee.
Her 9-year-old daughter, Krissa, is in the fourth grade at Horse Creek Academy.
“We talked about it quite a bit,” Wetzel said, “and I decided that if there was a way that I could help I would like to do so. She (Bulmer) brought me out and I met with Dr. Ann Marie Taylor (Horse Creek’s executive director) and quite a few of the teachers, and I got to know something about the school and the shortage of laptops.”
Horse Creek Academy’s more than 800 students began the 2020-2021 school year Aug. 17.
Taylor said 225 are taking classes online, but the rest are participating in face-to-face learning at the school.
Horse Creek only has 356 Chromebooks for its students to use.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Taylor would prefer for each student to have a laptop and not have to share.
In addition, she is concerned about the challenges that would be created if COVID-19 forced Horse Creek Academy to shut down and conduct all of its classes virtually.
“Knock on wood, we haven’t had anyone get sick or had any other issues yet,” Taylor said. “We have one family that is suspect for COVID, and they are out for 14 days.”
Horse Creek Academy is a charter school. It was associated with the Aiken County Public School District until July, when Horse Creek transferred its charter sponsorship to the Charter Institute at Erskine.
“We wanted a partner and a cheerleader for the work that we were doing,” Taylor said. “We also wanted a district or sponsor that really understood charters and their flexibility, and Erskine was the perfect choice for that.”
In addition, Horse Creek wanted to offer a pre-K through 12th grade experience for its students, but the Public School District “was not interested in changing our charter to expand to a high school,” Taylor said. “Right now, we have pre-K through ninth, and each year we will add another grade, so 10th, 11th and 12th are coming.”
Prior to July, Taylor was expecting to receive federal CARES Act money through the Public School District to make technology upgrades at Horse Creek, but she said that never happened.
“About 11% of our students have disabilities and 54% live in poverty,” Taylor said. “Anyone can apply, and there are no tuition costs.
“We receive federal money for students that live in poverty and for students that have a disability,” she continued. “The state money (received by Horse Creek) is per pupil. But we receive no local money. So all local taxes, local bond referendums – anything that happens locally – none of it comes to us.”
According to Horse Creek’s website, the school would like to be able to purchase approximately 400 additional Chromebooks at a cost of nearly $350 apiece.
Donations to the Chromebook fundraising drive can be made at www.hcacs.net/donate/.
“I think kids are our future,” Wetzel said. "I see a lot of good happening at Horse Creek.”
Horse Creek Academy is at 1200 Toolebeck Road.