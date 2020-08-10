Coronavirus strikes again.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association has canceled the Hops & Hogs 2020 festival due to coronavirus concerns.
This festival would have been the sixth of its kind since its start in 2015 and was originally scheduled for May before being postponed until Aug. 22.
"After multiple conversations with our committee, with the community and with the city, we just decided that now was just not right time," said Aiken Downtown Development Association Executive Director Haley Knight.
Hops & Hogs 2021 is now scheduled for this upcoming May, Knight said.
The festival features live music, tasty barbecue and a variety of beer, with over 20 craft breweries participating.
Over 8,000 people usually attend the event, Knight said.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association is currently considering event ideas that will be more appropriate for an outdoor setting, Knight said, but no final decisions will be made until the number of coronavirus cases decreases.
