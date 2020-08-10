Coronavirus strikes again.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association has canceled the Hops & Hogs 2020 festival due to coronavirus concerns.
This festival would have been the sixth of its kind since its start in 2015 and was scheduled for Aug. 22.
The festival features live music, tasty barbecue , and a variety of over 20 craft breweries.
Hops & Hogs 2021 is scheduled for this upcoming May, according to Aiken Downtown Development Association Haley Knight.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.