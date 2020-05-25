This year's annual Memorial Day service in Aiken diverged greatly from tradition as Americans everywhere wage war on a different kind of battlefield.
Traditional Memorial Day services across the country suffered the same fate as other large, public celebrations for holidays this year that were canceled because of COVID-19. In fighting the spread of coronavirus, several organizations halted parades and other large gatherings that usually mark the holiday weekend in Aiken County.
In Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park, a small group of the Marine Corps League James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 gathered in a private ceremony to honor Aiken County veterans and all military service members who have fallen.
"This year, it's unfortunately much smaller due to the coronavirus," said Commandant Larry Frelin, an organizer of the event. "In my mind, it sadly doesn't show the kind of respect for the monument we've got here."
The fight against COVID-19 has affected many aspects of daily life for people all over the world. For veterans on Memorial Day, that meant altering their traditional services in an effort to limit crowds and prevent any possible transmission of the virus to those who would gather – including to veterans themselves, many of whom are elderly.
In an effort to protect the public and their members from the potential spread of COVID-19, veterans like Frelin instead hoped that people celebrated the sacrifice of military servicemen and servicewomen by displaying American flags and taking a moment of silence on Memorial Day.
"We're hoping we can come back in full force in the fall," Frelin said. "We'd love to get out here again."
Marine Corps veterans that gathered at the park on Monday participated in a quiet, personal ceremony, watched by a few onlookers who came to the monument to honor the fallen themselves.
"This is a hard time for us and our country due to a worldwide pandemic," Frelin said during the ceremony. "So, we few veterans standing here today wish to show our appreciation and to let you know you are not forgotten. Your deeds will be remembered by your fellow countrymen for eternity."
Wreaths were lain at the Veterans Memorial Park monument toward the conclusion of the ceremony – a wall inscribed with the names of 52 local veterans.