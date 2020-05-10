Sunday was spent celebrating moms, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mother’s Day celebrations looked a little different.
At Hitchcock Place Assisted Living in Aiken, moms and their families celebrated with muffins and coffee on either side of their windows.
Residents sat inside and their families were outside, and they visited using baby monitors to be able to chat. To make the visits as enjoyable as possible, muffins and coffee were available, with the muffins provided by Ruah Christian Ministries.
“Last year Mother’s Day we could never even imagine something like this, and it’s been hard,” said Amanda Washington, life enrichment director at the facility.
“It’s been hard on residents, it’s been hard on families, and so even though the families are not able to come in and actually sit at the table with their mom or their loved one … we wanted to try to give the best personable experience,” she said.
Colleen Percival and her husband, Gary, visited her mom, Bernice Palmiero and his brother Bob Percival, who both live at Hitchcock Place.
“We live three-quarters of a mile down the street, we are here every day, so this … really killed us not being able to come here every single day to see them. He would see his brother, I’d go see my mother, we’d take turns, so it’s been really hard not being able,” Colleen said.
She said she was happy to see her mom, and her brother-in-law was happy to see Gary.
“We’re all that they have, so it’s really been difficult. But today more than the norm when you’re a daughter looking at your mom through a window.”
Washington said when she arrived at Hitchcock Place on Sunday morning, she passed out brightly colored flowers to residents.
“We were not created to be alone, we weren’t. Loneliness can cause a lot of issues and that’s one thing that I wanted to ensure that, especially on a holiday, cause everyday is hard, but on a holiday and you don’t see your family members … it’s hard and it can become very sad, very depressing,” Washington said.
Hitchcock Place stopped allowing visitors to come for inside for visits on March 5, and on March 20, residents began having to eat meals in their rooms. Even so, Washington has one-on-one time with each resident and they do hallway activities, with residents participating from their door frames. She will also be able to take one resident at a time on a joy ride around Aiken starting today, she said.
“(The residents) hate that it’s happening, however, golly, their spirits are – the majority – their spirits are good because they’re still able to talk to their family,” Washington said.
The facility has a cordless phone residents can use, and they’ve been doing video chats and window visits.
“Thank God he created us to be able to adapt, and that’s what’s happened here,” Washington said.