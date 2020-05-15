Another flyover honoring health care workers and other essential personnel during the coronavirus crisis will take place at health facilities in Aiken and Augusta this weekend.
The Falcon RV Squadron, an all-volunteer group of pilots, will be flying 12 experimental aircraft over five Augusta hospitals and at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The Aiken Regional flyover will take place at 11:40 a.m. Saturday
The aircraft will be forming "hearts of hope" in the sky as a tribute to healthcare professionals, first responders, and all essential services personnel who have "unselfishly" stepped in to keep the public safe during the pandemic, according to a news release from the squadron.
The hearts will be formed by an "environmentally-safe" smoke trail created by injecting fluid into the airplane's hot engine exhaust, according to the news release.
The trail can be visible for up to five minutes, depending on weather conditions.