As South Carolina's coronavirus outbreak worsens, some people are increasingly turning to personal protective equipment as a way to shield themselves when completing essential tasks that require a visit to a public place, like a grocery store.
However, in spite a recent CDC recommendation that face masks might help negate the transmission of COVID-19 in some ways, many health experts agree that the protection masks and gloves offer in public is minimal compared to the effects of social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
"PPE is not really built for community use," said Chairty Capers-Williams, a registered nurse at Rural Health Services. "It's built for one-time use."
The reason PPE works in medical facilities, Capers-Williams said, is because it is only used for one specific circumstance, such as a surgery or the insertion of an IV. PPE is then disposed of after the task is completed, which prevents cross-contamination from occurring.
But when worn out in public, limiting the amount of things people come into contact with is virtually impossible.
"If you wear gloves out in the community, you're contaminating everything you touch," said Capers-Williams. "If you have personal items out with you, such as your purse, your keys, your cell phone, and you touch it with your gloves, you've just contaminated yourself. When you take off those gloves, everything is still on your personal items."
A lack of knowledge of the effects of cross-contamination has also led to another problem: wearing masks incorrectly.
"You have to leave it secure," Capers-Williams said. "So if you're wearing the mask, it should be secure over your nose and your mouth. You should not touch it frequently. If you're going to put it on or take it off, you should have clean hands. Any time you touch an individual item in a store, and then you pull your mask down to talk on your phone or scratch your face, you've just contaminated what you're using to protect yourself."
The CDC began recommending in early April that cloth masks could limit the spread of the virus through droplets from contaminated people in areas where social distancing is difficult.
South Carolinians "should not run out and buy masks," according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Manufactured masks should be reserved for health care workers who need the supplies the most due to the high volume of potentially infected people they treat or come into direct contact with and their ability to easily spread the virus through close contact to other sick patients.
"Not everyone needs an N95," said Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emmanuel-McClain. "Everyone sees a doctor wearing an N95, but that's because doctors really need it."
N95 masks are in high demand and short supply. The Clyburn Center is reserving their own dwindling supply of the masks specifically for testing coronavirus patients – a process that has a high risk of spreading the virus to anyone in the patient's vicinity who is not in protective gear.
Instead, DHEC recommends the general public create DIY (do-it-yourself) masks for public. These masks, according to DHEC, can provide the general protection that wearing a mask correctly in public provides, but they are not a substitute for social distancing or a foolproof method for not contracting COVID-19 in public.
DHEC has released a DIY instructional video on how to make face masks from materials like rubber bands and wash cloths.
"With these facial coverings, you want to make sure the covering is big enough to cover your nose, your mouth, and you want to make sure it's snug enough to secure either behind your ears or behind your head," Capers-Williams said.
Masks are not recommended for people who already have respiratory issues, children under 2, or people who are unable to remove a mask, such as an unconscious person. These groups are at elevated risk for suffocation if airways become blocked due to an incorrectly worn mask.