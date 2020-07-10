NEW ELLENTON — The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of unknowns in the world, so much so that many residents may hesitate to get tested at all.
Rural Health Services Inc. officials comforted a lot a first-time testers during a recent testing event Friday morning, encouraging them to go through with the uncomfortable procedure.
"The comfort of it is that [patients] came and had it done, that's the worst part," said Charity Capers-Williams, director of nursing with Rural Health Services Inc. "They've done a service to themselves and the community by at least knowing their status."
Rural Health Services Inc. held the event at the New Ellenton Community Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and performed over 200 out of the 350 tests they had on-site within the first hour.
Williams noted that more younger people have been coming to testing sites around the county.
"In the last two days, you've seen the younger crowd come through ... and [testers] have their kids with them and they're really getting the point now," Capers-Williams said. "You're having more [encouragement] with the teenage group because it's the summer time."
The recent surge in cases around the state has also resulted in longer wait times, leading some residents to wait as long as a week or longer for results.
"The anxiety level when waiting for results is high, but it's best to stay home as much as you can until you get your results," Capers-Williams said.
Rural Health Services was not alone in its mission to serve the community. The Boys and Girls Club of Aiken teamed up with Salvation Army to pass out food boxes to residents after they were tested.
Samantha Cheatham, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Aiken, had several teenagers helping distribute the boxes as one of the group's monthly organization projects.
Several projects have been put on hold due to the pandemic, Cheatham said, but assisting at the community at the testing event was a major accomplishment.
"It makes me feel really good that they can give back to the community," she said.
Three testing events were held throughout the county Thursday in Wagener, Beech Island and Belvedere. The free testing clinics were conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina, Rural Health Services Inc. and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Rural Health Services will be setting up walk-up testing at its facilities at a later time, allowing residents to be tested without an appointment.
Days and times for walk-up testing will be set later next week, Capers-Williams said.
Patients must be 18 or older.