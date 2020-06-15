Health care providers in Aiken have been alarmed at the recent spike in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and warn that public health may worsen if people do not follow guidelines to limit the spread of disease in communities.
"People are getting careless," said Dr. Kenneth Jones, chief medical officer at Rural Health Services in Aiken.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 582 new coronavirus cases Monday, including two cases in Aiken County. Barnwell and Edgefield counties each had one new case.
DHEC reported record-high cases over the past several days, confirming nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases per day over the weekend.
Aiken County has confirmed 234 cases and nine related deaths as of June 15, according to DHEC. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has diagnosed 43 of those cases. Four people have died at the hospital from COVID-19-related causes, according to a news release.
Two new COVID-19-related deaths were also confirmed in the state Monday in elderly victims from Charleston County and Lexington County.
Jones said recent studies are highlighting the importance of masks and cloth face coverings in limiting the spread of disease; he urged young people who may not believe themselves to be at risk to wear masks to protect the elderly, including their grandparents.
This opinion was echoed by Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emmanuel-McClain.
"I think – No. 1, I think we opened up too soon," McClain said. "People went, 'Oh, OK, I can take off my mask.' And you can't do that, not if you want to limit the spread of disease."
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted a slew of executive orders that had closed close-contact businesses ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and large crowds were reported on beaches and waterways. Crowds also began forming earlier this month as demonstrations against racial inequality kicked off in the wake of George Floyd's death.
DHEC began increasing coronavirus testing through mobile clinics in rural and underserved areas across the state, but health experts at the agency warned the percent of positive cases is also recently been increasing – meaning evidence of increased spread of disease is growing.
Almost 300,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in S.C. since the outbreak began.
One of those testing sites is set to take place on Aiken's Northside this Thursday. Free COVID-19 testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1151 York St. – a former Bi-Lo site now being transformed to become the new home of Second Baptist Church of Aiken.
"It's true that some of the cases we are seeing are from the increased testing," McClain said. "But we shouldn't be seeing more illness, more people getting admitted to the hospital. I think it's getting ready to kick off again."
According to DHEC, hospital capacity dipped to about 67%. That's down from last week, when capacity remained above 70% for several days.
McClain said the Clyburn Center for Primary Care and other Rural Health Services facilities are "much better off" in terms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies critical to the pandemic.
The center is also giving coronavirus antibody tests in addition to COVID-19 tests. Antibody tests can determine whether a patient has COVID-19 antibodies, which indicates the patient has previously had and recovered from coronavirus.
Despite their preparedness, Jones said the public must continue to practice social distancing and common-sense hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, or the recent resurgence in cases may worsen.
"It's just the tip of the iceberg," Jones said.