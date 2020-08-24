Coronavirus (copy)
Buy Now

Two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths have been confirmed in Aiken County. 

 Aiken Standard file photo

State health authorities confirmed 543 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Monday, including two new cases in Aiken County.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, seven new COVID-19 deaths were also confirmed Monday. The victims – five elderly and two middle-aged – were not from Aiken County.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is currently treating 28 patients for COVID-19. As of Aug. 24, the hospital has confirmed 621 coronavirus cases and has reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus-related causes.

More COVID-19 test results are expected, the hospital said Monday.

Barnwell County and Edgefield County also reported COVID-19 cases on Monday – two and four cases, respectively. Over 13% of Monday's test results were positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC. 

A free mobile testing clinic is scheduled for Thursday at Citizens Park. The Medical University of South Carolina, which is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be providing COVID-19 tests for free to adults with a S.C. state-issued identification. If participants are insured, MUSC will bill the patient's health insurance for the testing service. 

Kristina Rackley is the health, education, and general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. To support local journalism and access more articles, subscribe by clicking here

Tags