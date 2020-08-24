State health authorities confirmed 543 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Monday, including two new cases in Aiken County.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, seven new COVID-19 deaths were also confirmed Monday. The victims – five elderly and two middle-aged – were not from Aiken County.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers is currently treating 28 patients for COVID-19. As of Aug. 24, the hospital has confirmed 621 coronavirus cases and has reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus-related causes.
More COVID-19 test results are expected, the hospital said Monday.
Barnwell County and Edgefield County also reported COVID-19 cases on Monday – two and four cases, respectively. Over 13% of Monday's test results were positive for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
A free mobile testing clinic is scheduled for Thursday at Citizens Park. The Medical University of South Carolina, which is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be providing COVID-19 tests for free to adults with a S.C. state-issued identification. If participants are insured, MUSC will bill the patient's health insurance for the testing service.