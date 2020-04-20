During World War II, Americans planted victory gardens to help fight the nation's enemies on the home front.
Today, Americans are fighting a different kind of enemy – the coronavirus – from their back yards, planting gardens to produce fresh vegetables and fruits for their families.
Whether it's because they're sheltering at home and have more time, facing empty shelves at grocery stores or worrying about food safety, people are digging gardening again.
And with spring in the air, now is the perfect time to plant for a plentiful harvest this summer.
Cheryl Trottier, a former president of the Aiken Master Gardener Association, shared some tips for local gardeners who want to plant a coronavirus victory garden.
“It's really easy,” Trottier said recently during a telephone interview.
The first step: Choose a sunny spot.
“It's essential that vegetable plants have a lot of sun. Almost all vegetables require what we call full sun. That's six hours or more of sun,” Trottier said. “My personal view is the more morning sun, the better. If it's all afternoon sun, sometimes it gets too hot.”
In addition to ample sun, any garden site needs access to water.
“Vegetables, in order to thrive, you can't just rely on what the sky is going to provide. They have to be watered,” Trottier said.
She also suggested using mulch, such as pine straw or regular mulch, around plants to help retain moisture.
Second: Prepare the soil with some good compost before planting.
“We have two choices here. We have clay – really bad – or we have sand – also really bad,” Trottier said. "Most vegetables and any kind of plant dislikes sand because water and fertilizer pass through it.
“We recommend if you're going to try to have a manageable vegetable garden to find some good compost after you find your spot. You can buy compost from garden centers and the big-box stores.”
Gardeners can make compost from kitchen scraps and yard waste. "But that takes time," Trottier said.
Third: Plan where to plant your vegetables in the garden.
“If some plants get too tall, they will shade shorter plants, and they won't get enough sun,” Trottier said.
Fourth: Choose to plant seeds directly in the ground or to plant seedlings, young plants that already have started growing from seeds.
“There's about a two-week head start with plants,” Trottier said. “That cuts a little time off.”
Fifth: Choose the vegetables to plant.
Trottier suggested beans, including snap beans, pole beans and lima beans for Aiken County.
“All those beans are really easy to grow here,” she said.
She also suggested melons, including cantaloupes and watermelons, and any kind of squash or zucchini.
Tomatoes are always popular, Trottier said, but added, “The Southern heat is torture on a lot of tomatoes.”
“Celebrity is a variety of tomato that is readily available and seems to do better than others,” she said. “The secret for growing tomatoes is to make sure they get maximum sun.”
Finally: Be patient. Gardens take time to grow.
“You're not going to get a garden in May,” Trottier said. “You can start a garden now, but it's more likely going to be early June before you're going to get crops. The minimum is about 45 to 50 days. For many of them, its's 60 to 75 days.”
Finally, Trottier suggested a small fence around the garden to keep out “Peter Cottontail and Bambi.”
“Rabbits and deer love to eat vegetable gardens,” she said. “A little fence around the garden is a good way to handle, at least, the bunny rabbits.”
For more information about starting a backyard victory garden, visit the Clemson Cooperative Extension's information center at hgic.clemson.edu and type “vegetable garden” in the search field. Specifically, information sheet No. 1256 offers tips for planning a garden, where to put the garden, when and what to plant, and how long it takes vegetables to reach maturity.
“It's handy because it takes you through the steps,” Trottier said. “Once people get started, maybe every year they'll do this. I have been gardening for 40 years. It's very rewarding. It's wonderful to produce your own food.”
Gardening in buckets: Little space, lots of crops
You don't need a large back yard to grow your own food.
Five-gallon buckets, found at home-improvement stores, make excellent containers for growing a variety of vegetables for your family.
Planting in buckets saves space but also “helps with a lot of other common gardening problems like young plants getting trampled, rabbits eating plants, poor soil, hard rains, weeds and ease of care,” according to the website www.gardeningknowhow.com/special/containers/growing-vegetables-in-buckets.htm.
Buckets also are portable and easily can be moved to ensure plants are getting enough sun and water.
According to the site, some vegetables that will thrive in buckets are as follows:
• Tomatoes — Plant only one tomato per bucket. Use a stake in the middle to support the plant
• Cucumbers — Plant one per bucket
• Melons — Plant one per bucket
• Squash — Plant one per bucket
• Eggplant — Plant one per bucket
• Peppers — Plant two per bucket
• Beans — Bush bean kinds work best. Plant three per bucket
• Onions — Plant four per bucket
• Beets — Plant four per bucket
• Carrots — Plant 10 per bucket
• Radishes — Plant 10 per bucket.
Many herbs also grow very well in buckets. One plant will spread to fill the entire container.
Visit the website for more information on how to get started.