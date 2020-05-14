Several local organizations are partnering to deliver emergency food relief for up to 500 area families this weekend.
The Horse Creek Trust and Graniteville-based appliance recycling company Recleim are partnering with Golden Harvest Food Bank to host a drive-thru food distribution in Graniteville on Saturday, May 16.
The distribution is geared toward assisting families in need who have been impacted by the far-reaching effects of coronavirus.
Golden Harvest Food Bank has seen food insecurity increase by 42% in its 25-county service area, according to a recent press release, and food assistance requests have tripled since the outbreak began.
The food bank has been partnering with local organizations in an attempt to help meet this increasing need.
“While the Trust’s fundamental goal is to both define and create sustainable opportunities for the future of this area, we had been seriously considering ideas presented to us by Recleim’s leadership that the urgent needs associated with our locally displaced workforce supersede even the grandest vision for the future," said Turner Simkins, Horse Creek Trust founder and managing director.
Starting this Saturday, with the direction of Horse Creek Trust, Recleim is bringing back its furloughed employees to pack boxes of self-stable emergency food supplied by Golden Harvest Food Bank.
This distribution is open to any and all families in need, in South Carolina and outside the state. No photo ID or other qualifications are required.
What to Go?
What: Emergency Food Distribution
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16
Where: Hickman Hall, 125 Marshall St.