Several grocery and retail stores have announced plans to insert Plexiglas barriers at their locations in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Stores including but not limited to Bi-Lo, Publix and Walmart plan to install the barriers known as "sneeze guards."
The guards provide a barrier between the customer and the worker in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Big Lots in North Augusta has already installed the partitions at its registers.
Ceclia Elem noticed them while shopping Wednesday morning. She said they make her feel "confident" as a shopper and thinks other stores should incorporate similar measures.
Another Big Lots shopper, Deanne Feagen agreed with Elem.
Feagen said she hasn't been paranoid about shopping amid the pandemic but does agree that taking the precautions is necessary for the safety of other shoppers and workers.
"It makes me feel safe enough," Feagen said as she carried her groceries to her car. "I'm really not a paranoid person but I think all the stores are doing a good job with making sure the carts are clean and the shields are up."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still encourages the public to practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet away from others.
With this in mind, many stores, including Walmart, have posted signs throughout the business asking customers to stay 6 feet apart.
Signs pasted on the floor at checkout lines detail the proper spacing customers should use while checking out.
In addition to sanitation and urging shoppers to practice social distancing, Walmart announced March 31 that stores would begin taking temperatures of associates as they report to work as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.
Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, according to a news release by Walmart.
The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.
Southeastern Grocers, which includes Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, have taken similar actions.
The company's stores will implement additional social distancing protocols, in accordance with CDC guidance, to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers and associates, along with regulated in-store occupancy standards.
The Plexiglas partitions will be installed between customers and associates at the stores' registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters, according to a Southeastern Grocers news release. Installation in all stores is currently underway and will continue through Friday.
"It is imperative that we implement additional safety measures to help shield our associates and customers with protective partitions, social distancing and occupancy regulations to protect them and their loved ones during this time of uncertainty," Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in a news release. "We will continue to do our part to lessen the impact to our communities by providing clean and safe shopping experiences that our customers can always count on.”
Further guidelines by the CDC can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2XeJYrx.