Pancake, Waffles, Blazer, Woody and their cohorts may have been relatively lonely over the past few weeks, with the coronavirus having applied the brakes to much of Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs' schedule, but they had plenty of company Thursday afternoon.
The quadruped corps, which also includes Monday, Q.P., Pancake, Boomer and Buddy, got a stream of about 20 visitors over the course of an hour, in what was promoted as a "parade/domestic safari."
Nicole Pioli, the therapeutic riding facility's director, said her crew has had plenty of contact with its clients recently, in the wake of the pandemic's impact. "It has really become apparent how important we are to our families and the community," she said, citing an assortment of phone calls and communication through a variety of approaches.
Participants in Thursday's event – in compliance with guidelines and restrictions regarding social distancing – were told not to get out of their vehicles, but "snacks" were strategically placed, near the fences, so the two-legged visitors could have a better chance of getting within a few yards of their four-legged friends.
Heather Shuler and her 16-year-old son Hampton were among the visitors.
"If he's not at home, his most comfortable place is being on a horse," she said. "I know he was excited to see the horses, but I'm sure he was a little confused, too, because the whole 'social distancing' thing is very difficult for him to understand."
The facility, which has its roots in an organization once known as STAR Riding and Driving, opened its doors (and gates) Feb. 14, 2018, and its local roots date back about 20 years. The site, according to a promotional announcement, plays host to Special Olympics equestrian teams from South Carolina and Georgia and also to Silver Saddles, a program for "mature adults who are looking to improve their core strength, balance and coordination while on horseback."