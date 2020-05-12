Bridgestone Americas’ plant in Graniteville that produces radial tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks will reopen May 18, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company.
This week, Bridgestone Americas is beginning the final phase of a restart plan for its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America.
They are all scheduled to be back in operation by the end of May.
The Graniteville facility closed after Bridgestone Americas said it would start a temporary phased shutdown of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America on March 21.
The company said it decided to put the facilities on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic to “align supply to the predicted demand in the market.”
At the time that action was taken, Bridgestone Americas’ headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, reported that it had a “sufficient supply” of products to meet customer demand.
The passenger vehicle and light truck radial tire plant in Graniteville has approximately 1,730 employees.
A Bridgestone Americas facility that makes off-the-road radial tires also is located in Aiken County, and it was closed temporarily.
That plant, which is near the passenger vehicle and light truck tire facility, reopened April 13. It has around 475 employees
In late March, Bridgestone America launched its phased restart plan, saying it was being done “to support the increasing demands of essential business segments and partners serving those segments.”
The company’s Bandag retread rubber manufacturing plants in North America resumed operations the week of March 29. On April 13, the company restarted its North American commercial tire plants, North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities.
“We remain laser-focused on employee safety at all Bridgestone Americas facilities,” said Bridgestone Americas CEO and President Paolo Ferrari in a prepared statement Tuesday. “As our remaining facilities come back online, we will continue to take a measured approach and utilize the latest safety protocols from the CDC as a foundational roadmap to guide our restart activities. Close collaboration with local, state and federal authorities, as well as site leaders throughout all of our operations has been and will continue to be a key component of our success as we bring our teammates back to work.”