The Aiken County Public School District will provide grab-and-go school meals for parents and guardians to pick up on remote learning days.
Tray Traxler, chief officer of finance for the school district, said families – and students of driving age – can pick up the meals from their home-based schools. This includes students enrolled in Aiken Innovate.
For students in hybrid classes who lack the transportation for meal pickup, schools will provide three days' worth of meals on the students' second day of in-person classes each week, Traxler said.
"We want to make sure that they're fed. Some of our students, that is their nutrition for the week, and we want to make sure we provide for any students who desire those meals and families who desire those meals," Traxler said.
The district is unable to send meals by bus to students this year, Traxler said, so Aiken Innovate families will need to go to their home-based schools to pick up meals.
Traxler said the schools will offer limited menus. The meals will still follow nutritional guidelines and include fruits and vegetables, but students may have fewer options to choose from each day.
Dr. Phyllis Gamble, executive director of middle schools for the school district, said elementary school students will eat lunch in their classrooms, and middle and high schoolers can opt to eat in the cafeterias while social distancing and sitting in their assigned seats.
Traxler said the school district will use only disposable trays and utensils, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.