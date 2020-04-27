S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday extending South Carolina's state of emergency declaration for another two weeks due to coronavirus.
“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” McMaster said in a statement. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”
State health authorities also confirmed an additional 142 cases of coronavirus on Monday, including three in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total deaths up to 177.
None of the people whose deaths were reported Monday were residents of Aiken County. All three were elderly individuals.
South Carolina now has 5,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to DHEC data. Aiken County has 92 of those cases, and six patients who have died.
Also on Monday, a trio of consecutive news conferences were held outside the Statehouse.
First, four Republican House members from the Upstate delivered petitions to McMaster asking to reopen hair salons and barbershops that they said had been signed by almost 50,000 hairdressers and customers in the state.
“I have confidence that people have the God-given ability and the minds to make better decisions than government can,” said state Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens. “This is ridiculous that these people have had their hands tied the way that they have.”
After that group cleared, S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford stepped to the same podium to call on McMaster to let restaurants seat diners outdoors. More broadly, Rutherford suggested McMaster should rely on hospitalization data rather than positive test results when considering next steps.
“If there is no light switch, if there is no magic bullet, there are going to have to be baby steps to reopen this economy and they are going to have to come from the governor himself using metrics that are proper,” said Rutherford, D-Columbia.
Finally, representatives from the South Carolina chapters of the National Action Network, NAACP and other groups pressed McMaster to address racial disparities in the disease’s spread by dispatching more resources to areas that have been hardest hit.
Jim Felder, the president of the S.C. Voter Education Project, said the groups had sent a letter to McMaster 10 days ago asking him to use federal stimulus money to reopen closed hospitals in rural parts of the state, among other measures.
“We have not heard from the governor yet,” Felder said. “I know he’s busy.”
The series of news conferences came days after a drive-by protest outside the Statehouse by residents who want McMaster to move faster on undoing restrictions put in place to minimize spread of the virus.
In response to an increased demand for healthy foods during the pandemic, DHEC announced Monday that the agency is expanding its WIC program to include options of milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.
“Currently there is no disruption to the food distribution supply chain, however some participants have experienced food item shortages due to people purchasing more food items than normal,” said state WIC Director Berry Kelly. “By expanding food options on WIC-approved items, our WIC families will have more flexibility and increased access to nutritious foods.”
A group from the accelerateSC task force also met Monday. The panel consists of various lawmakers, business owners, education administrators and other representatives from sectors of the state's economy. The group's purpose is to come up with solutions to re-energize the state's struggling economy as coronavirus closures and social distancing practices continue.
Reports from The Post and Courier were used in this article.