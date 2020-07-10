As new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and deaths caused by the disease continued to surge Friday in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new strategy that he believes will slow down COVID-19’s spread.
McMaster's executive order will prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages after 11 p.m. in bars and restaurants.
The order will take effect at 11 p.m. Saturday and will be a nightly requirement thereafter.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” McMaster said in a prepared statement. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
McMaster’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail businesses.
But it does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.
There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the South Carolina Department of Revenue for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.
For at least one Aiken bar operator, McMaster’s order won’t be a problem.
“Right now we close at 10 p.m. (on weekdays) and 11 p.m. on the weekends, so it really doesn’t affect me,” said Randy Eblen, owner of Grumpy’s Sports Pub in Aiken. “We’re still only serving (on the) patio and curbside.”
The inside was open “for a few days” Eblen said. “But when all the numbers started spiking, my staff was cool about going back to the way it was. It was right before the Fourth of July, so we were like, ‘You know what, let’s just take a step back.’”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Friday that there are 1,725 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths that had been caused by the disease.
Twenty-two of the new confirmed cases were in Aiken County. There were eight in Barnwell County and two in Edgefield.
None of the additional deaths were in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.
Twenty-three of the deceased were elderly individuals from the following counties: Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1) and Sumter (2).
Three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals, one each from Berkeley, Greenville and Richland counties.
Totals for the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina are 52,273 confirmed cases and 922 deaths.
The totals for Aiken County are 599 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.
DHEC received the results of 9,686 coronavirus tests Thursday and 17.8% were positive.
As of Thursday, 520,176 tests had been conducted in South Carolina so far during the pandemic.
Also as of Thursday, 89% of people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Palmetto State have recovered from the disease based on DHEC’s estimates.
In addition, DHEC reported Friday that 1,438 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina were occupied by patients who had either tested positive for the coronavirus or were “under investigation for COVID-19.”
According to DHEC, 75.71% of the available inpatient hospital beds statewide were in use as of Friday morning.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Friday that it has confirmed 224 cases of the coronavirus in Aiken County. Six of those people have died.