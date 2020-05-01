S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted several executive orders Friday that have been in place in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
During a press briefing Friday afternoon, McMaster announced a home-or-work order, the ban on short-term rentals to people from "hotspot" infection areas like New Jersey, and an order requiring people who traveled to hotspot areas to self-quarantine for two weeks will all be lifted effective immediately.
McMaster also said outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted beginning Monday, May 4.
Restaurants will follow guidelines issued by the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association in an effort to impose social distancing protocols, McMaster said.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the City of Aiken will be working with restaurant owners, primarily downtown businesses, to assist with reopening outdoor venues.
"I think certainly it's very positive, and it's obviously voluntary," Bedenbaugh said. "It's good we're taking these staged reentries into the new normal."
Bedenbaugh said the city may relax encroachment rules to assist with the reopenings, and meetings would be held with city officials and restaurant owners to determine the best courses of action.
The governor is also calling for a statewide day of prayer Sunday, May 3.
"I think ... that it's time that we pause, we thank God for where we are, for our lives in South Carolina," McMaster said. "We want to recognize and console those who have lost loved ones and those who are yet to lose loved ones."
On Friday, the S.C. Department of Environmental Control confirmed an additional 160 coronavirus cases and 12 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 6,258, and the state's death toll has reached 256 cases.
Aiken County's coronavirus cases topped 100 on Friday; six people have died from the virus.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said data indicates South Carolina's curve is beginning to level. However, she also acknowledged that "many who are infected are not yet being tested" and the outbreak is still ongoing.
"We don’t know what the upper level of the curve will be," Bell said.
Bell said DHEC will focus on trying to enhance testing and contact tracing to widen the scope of the agency's testing criteria and track how the virus is spreading through communities.
McMaster said additional nonessential business restrictions will have to be considered "carefully" before further executive orders can be lifted.