S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that executive orders which previously closed retail stores and public access to beaches due to the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted throughout the next several days.
Effective at 5 p.m. Monday, retail stores closed by coronavirus closures will be allowed to reopen to the public. Effective at noon Tuesday, McMaster will lift the executive order closing beaches.
During a press briefing Monday, McMaster said these orders can be lifted due to "high" compliance with social distancing regulations across South Carolina.
"We are ready to take some steps that will help South Carolina ensure that our economic health is as strong as our public health," McMaster said.
Retail businesses that are reopening are subject to social distancing protocols currently in place at larger stores, McMaster said. Businesses must ensure their brick-and-mortar locations are only at 20% capacity, or have 5 customers per every 1,000 square feet.
The decision to reopen or keep public access to beaches closed is now in the hands of local governments along the coast.
McMaster also warned that South Carolina isn't safe from its ongoing coronavirus outbreak and confirmed that law enforcement still retains the right to dispel groups of people who violate social distancing rules.
"I urge everyone to remember we are still in a very serious situation," McMaster said.
McMaster's warnings were echoed by Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, who confirmed 62 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Monday.
One of the new cases confirmed Monday is in Aiken County.
The county now has 70 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths; 25 of those cases, including one death, have been confirmed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The hospital is awaiting COVID-19 testing for additional patients, according to a news release.
Four additional deaths from the virus were also confirmed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday. Two deaths occurred in elderly individuals, one of which had underlying health conditions. The other two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals, one of which had underlying health conditions.
One of the deaths occurred in Edgefield County. None occurred in Aiken County.
Statewide, South Carolina has confirmed 4,439 cases of COVID-19 and 124 deaths.
According to Bell, research has indicated that coronavirus countermeasures may have helped flatten South Carolina's outbreak curve, though community spread is still ongoing and infections and deaths will continue to occur.
"As the restrictions that are mentioned are reduced, it will remain absolutely critical that everyone continues to perform the recommended activities to stop the spread of this disease," Bell said.
Bell urged the public to wear masks in public, regularly wash hands and disinfect frequently touched items.
The Trump Administration has released a series of guidelines for states on reopening businesses from coronavirus closures.
The recommendations call for a downward trajectory of both flu and coronavirus conditions and confirmed coronavirus cases for 14 consecutive days and for states to have hospitals to treat patients without crisis care and a "robust" system in place for coronavirus testing.
McMaster and Bell acknowledged that the state currently does not comply with either of those recommendations. However, the recommendations can be implemented statewide or on a county-by-county level "at governors' discretion," according to the White House's website.
McMaster said a task force is being created with the goal of accelerating the state's economy.
The organization, Accelerate South Carolina, will last 30 days and will meet frequently during that time.
Accelerate S.C. is a volunteer organization comprised of 29 participants from all sectors of the state's economy and will "target workforce needs, logistics, regulatory issues, and transportation issues," according to McMaster.
Greg Ryberg, of Aiken, will be one of the participants. Ryberg is a former state senator and businessman.
The governor said the organization should become an information source that can direct people to social services, unemployment and other services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia will also begin reopening businesses. According to Gov. Brian Kemp, businesses such as gyms, fitness centers, body art studios, salons, message therapists and more will reopen their doors Friday.
Georgia has confirmed more than 18,000 infections and more than 700 deaths from coronavirus.