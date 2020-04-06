S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a statewide mandatory "home or work" order will go into effect this week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 after hundreds of new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in South Carolina over the weekend.
In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, McMaster said all South Carolinians will only be permitted to leave their homes for work, family visits, some outdoor recreation or for obtaining necessary goods or services.
The order will go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No additional businesses will be ordered to close, McMaster said.
During the press briefing, state health officials confirmed 183 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Monday, bringing the state's total cases up to 2,232. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed four additional deaths from the virus in elderly patients with underlying health conditions; none were residents of Aiken County.
Aiken County has 27 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 6, six of which were confirmed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers. One Aiken County patient has died from the virus.
South Carolina is now in the "acceleration" phase of the pandemic, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, who also spoke at the conference Monday. An average of 187 new coronavirus cases are being diagnosed in South Carolina per day.
“Our ability to combat the spread of the virus will depend on the actions that each of us takes. This is a historic and unprecedented event, and how we respond as individuals, a community and a state will be remembered for generations to come," Bell said.
According to McMaster, the new mandates are going into effect partially because the state's outbreak is worsening.
The governor also said "too many people" were violating previous executive orders and recommendations to practice social distancing.
"It is time, according to the data, according to the science, according to the facts, and according to the expert advice and guidance," McMaster said. "It is now time to make these recommended actions required."
The governor also ordered that retail stores must limit the amount of people who enter their place of business to better comply with social distancing practices. These measures are as follows: no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% capacity as specified by fire marshals – whichever protocol allows for fewer people in the business.
Violators will be prosecuted with a misdemeanor charge of $100 fine for each day of violation or 30 days in jail.
With Easter Sunday coming up next week, McMaster implored South Carolina churches to livestream services and, for any churches lacking the necessary equipment to livestream, to hold services outside or in ways that social distancing methods can be implemented.
DHEC Acting Director of Public Health Nick Davidson cited CDC guidelines about mask wearing: homemade surgical masks, while not foolproof, can help limit the spread of the virus in areas where social distancing is difficult, if worn correctly.
"South Carolina residents should not run out and buy masks," Davidson said. "It is important that we save the manufactured masks for doctors, nurses and first responders who may need them most."
Maj. Gen. Van McCarty of the S.C. National Guard said an estimated 3,500 coronavirus patients might need hospital beds by early May. Currently, approximately 6,000 hospital beds are available across the state.
To handle this influx, McCarty said a tier-response plan is being implemented that expands the South Carolina hospital footprint outside the existing hospital facilities by adding an additional 3,000 beds by May 5.
McCarty said the tier-response plan is a "contingency plan" if such conditions do develop.
McMaster also urged the S.C. General Assembly to continue working as planned Wednesday.
"We have cashiers going to work," McMaster said. "We have police officers going to work. We have all kind of people going to work. There is no excuse for members of the General Assembly not to come to work on Wednesday and take care of this vital business."