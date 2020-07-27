S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has issued another 15-day state of emergency for South Carolina, continuing bans on nightclubs, movie theaters, stadiums and other crowd-themed venues.
The new state of emergency – the 10th McMaster has issued since the state's coronavirus outbreak began – was signed Sunday; on Monday, 39 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Aiken County.
As of July 27, there have been 1,264 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County and 19 confirmed deaths. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 37 cases of illness and four additional deaths for coronavirus connections.
Aiken Brewing Co. announced Monday that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the restaurant to temporarily shut down.
Employees have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks while the restaurant is sanitized, according to a post made by Aiken Brewing Co.'s Instagram account.
The restaurant is encouraging anyone who visited Aiken Brewing Co. since July 23 to get tested for COVID-19.
Statewide, DHEC confirmed 1,226 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 17 new deaths. None of the deaths confirmed Monday were in Aiken County.
The percent of positive cases Monday was about 15%.
DHEC is continuing to have issues with the new federal TeleTracking system, which has replaced the previously-used National Healthcare Safety Network run by the CDC for collecting coronavirus data from hospitals.
According to a news release, DHEC "is aware" the info currently being provided by hospitals through the new system has "inaccuracies."
"Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports," the agency said.
DHEC did not make new data about coronavirus-related topics in hospitals, such as current hospital bed capacity across the state, public in its daily COVID-19 report released Monday.
Inpatient and outpatient hospital beds were 65% occupied across the state as of July 24, the last day DHEC reported the status of hospitalizations in South Carolina.