State officials announced Wednesday that South Carolina's schools will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
During a press briefing April 23, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said an executive order will go into effect next week officially closing schools for the remainder of the school year.
"The schools will not reopen, but there will be flexibility statewide for ideas for taking care of those who need special needs instruction...and things of that nature," McMaster said.
In a school district email sent out to students and parents, the Aiken County Public School District said they "respect" the decision to keep schools closed, though the students will be missed by teachers, faculty, and staff.
"Nothing is paramount to the health and safety of our students, staff members and families and we will recover and make up what is possible when we do return," the email reads.
S.C. State Superintendent Molly Spearman also spoke at the conference Wednesday, saying the choice to keep schools closed was a "difficult" but "right" decision to make, in large part due to the difficulty of practicing social distancing in a traditional school setting.
"Our school buses carry 78 students, and we sit three to a seat," Spearman said. "And our classroom size is typically is 800 square feet, and you have 24 kids in the classroom. The only way to maintain social distancing is for people to stand in the corners."
Spearman said these social distancing concerns may affect how schools reopen in August – and, depending on how long the state's outbreak lasts, when they will be able to reopen.
Spearman is hopeful no teacher layoffs will occur as a result of the ongoing pandemic, but could not confirm whether no layoffs will occur.
"That will depend on what the revenue is, and what the General Assembly does with the school budget when they come back into session next fall and know more about what the revenue has been," Spearman said.
While authorities believe the decision will aid South Carolina's ongoing battle against COVID-19, Spearman acknowledged that there would be some challenges to continuing learning at home that will need creative solutions, such as a "digital divide" across swaths of South Carolina school districts.
"In portions of the Midlands, there are areas were families still don't have access to the Internet," Spearman said. "That makes it more difficult."
According to Spearman and McMaster, Accelerate S.C., cooperation with local internet providers, and an ongoing program where school buses provide hotspot wifi to neighborhoods are part of tackling the internet access problem for distance learning through virtual platforms.
Summer school may also be affected by the closures. Classes may be pushed back to later in July or early August, or a virtual platform will be created to assist with distance learning.
The first couple of weeks of school during the 2020-2021 year may also be dedicated to remediation for some students, especially in areas where tornadoes recently devastated South Carolina communities and further disrupted distance learning.
Despite the continued closings, districts will have a "great deal of flexibility" during the last two weeks of the school year under the upcoming executive order, providing their plans follow social distancing guidelines, according to Spearman
Among those activities that would be allowed under the executive order are the pickup of personal materials from schools, parent-teacher conferences, and other activities within the district that follow social distancing guidelines.
State officials are researching ways graduation ceremonies could safely be held for the state's high school seniors. McMaster said "innovative" ways to host such ceremonies are already being reviewed.
ACPSD has also surveyed graduating seniors and their families for ideas about how to celebrate the Class of 2020, according to an email from the district.