Crowd venues like parades, festivals and theaters will reopen next week with some coronavirus guidelines in place, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday - effectively reopening all businesses that have been previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press briefing , McMaster said such businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, Aug. 3 and emphasized he will not issue another shutdown order for the state.
"We are not going to close down South Carolina," McMaster said. "...We don't need to, as long as we heed these safety measures. These limited measures give South Carolina the best chance...It's not good for our mental health, it's not good for our economic health, it's not good for our families or our children."
During the same press conference, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell warned cases of illness and deaths due to COVID-19 climbed throughout the month of July in South Carolina. There was only one day in July when state health authorities confirmed less than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, Bell said.
Statewide, a total of 1,666 new cases and 48 new deaths were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday. One of the deaths (a middle-aged victim) and 32 of the new cases were reported in Aiken County.
There are 28 people receiving care for coronavirus at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Aiken Regional has confirmed 455 cases of COVID-19 as of July 29. The hospital has also reported 14 deaths due to coronavirus causes.
Crowd venues reopen
The businesses that will be allowed to reopen Monday include; nightclubs, concert halls, dance halls, movie theaters, amphitheaters, race tracks, gymnasiums, and auditoriums, among other places.
These businesses will not be allowed to exceed 50% building occupancy or 250 maximum persons within their facilities - whichever measure allows for less people, McMaster said. Face coverings will also be required by customers and employees.
However, exceptions for occupancy rules may be granted by the Department of Commerce upon a "thorough and satisfactory" demonstration of a venue's ability to comply with social distancing guidelines, McMaster said.
The reopening of such venues does not apply to political subdivisions, colleges, schools, or meetings of local governments.
McMaster has ordered mask mandates for state government offices across the state, but has remained firm in refusing to issue such an order for the entire state.
Instead, the governor publicly called on local leadership to be involved in stopping the spread of coronavirus, claiming "one size doesn't fit all" of the state's towns and municipalities.
Less than 60% of S.C. towns and municipalities have mask mandates in place, McMaster said.
New laws for S.C. restaurants
South Carolina restaurants will also be required to fully implement coronavirus measures that have been designed by AccelerateSC and DHEC.
While these recommendations were previously guidelines, McMaster declared they will be required by law, effective Aug. 3.
The new laws include:
• 50% maximum occupancy in restaurants
• employees and patrons must wear masks or face coverings
• tables must be spaced at least six feet apart
• no more than 8 people per table unless customers are from the same family
• standing and congregating in a bar area of a restaurant is prohibited