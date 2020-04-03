Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA, or GIMG, announced Friday the temporary closure of all 16 of its resale training stores in its 35-county service delivery area because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aiken County is part of that network.
Most of Goodwill’s attended donation centers will remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect personal protective equipment for first responders. Other gently used clothing and household items also will be accepted, according to a press release.
GIMG reported that it has furloughed 510 of its 644-person workforce since March 2.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it was necessary to protect our employees and simultaneously stabilize our nonprofit social service organization to serve the forthcoming tsunami of unemployed citizens,” said GIMG President James K. Stiff in a prepared statement. “We hope these actions will position us to fully reopen, resume services and rehire those impacted when the global health crisis subsides.”
Immediate steps taken to support affected GIMG team members include continued accrual of paid time off and access to health benefits with free telemedicine service.
Goodwill’s human resources department is filing for each furloughed employee’s unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, Goodwill has temporarily suspended in-person operations at its eight Job Connection career centers, according to the release.
Services have been moved to a virtual model accessible via the Job Connection link on GoodwillWorks.org.
There are employment-specific resources and current job leads. Goodwill also has created “a comprehensive localized resource guide for every client with information on assistance for food, housing, utilities, health care, childcare, domestic violence support and other community services,” the release stated.
“We’ve made the necessary adjustment to deliver services online now as well as to practice social distancing,” said Leah Pontani, vice president of career development at GIMG. “We can connect people with assistance for many areas of their lives where they may be struggling. We also know numerous companies that are hiring. We provide connections to virtual classes with industry certifications and stackable credentials from which people can benefit while they’re furloughed or laid off. We can help people sustain themselves and their families.”
Most employment placement and education services through Job Connection career centers are provided free of charge to job seekers and funded by revenue generated from sales in Goodwill’s training stores
Because Goodwill stores now temporarily are closed at least until May, the organization needs financial donations to pay for virtual services.
The money also will help Goodwill achieve continuity and rebuild and enhance capacity to assist the “predicted and unprecedented wave” of unemployed people, according to the release.
For the first time in GIMG’s 45-year history, the local charity is making an emergency appeal for financial contributions, the release stated.
“Goodwill needs to be able to continue our life-changing work during this crisis and be strong to offer a ‘hand-up’ to tens of thousands who have been stripped of their jobs by COVID-19,” Stiff said.
The “Goodwill wants to be...There” video can be found at GoodwillWorks.org along with more information on how to help GIMG.