As closures to combat the spread of coronavirus take effect, the Golden Harvest Food Bank is amping up distributions in places like Aiken County in an effort to lessen the virus' impact on local food insecurity.
Golden Harvest's COVID-19 Response Campaign will see the food bank take additional measures to feed those who may be affected by closures.
“We are facing unknown and unprecedented needs in the coming months," said the food bank's Executive Director, Amy Breitmann, in a news release. "My heart goes out to all the families in our community whose future is uncertain, and we are working around the clock to respond with a network of emergency food support. This is not a crisis that the Food Bank can tackle alone, and we need your help we innovate and pull in resources from across the community to meet the ever-growing need.”
Golden Harvest’s COVID-19 Response Campaign includes:
• Planning low-contact, drive-thru Mobile Market food distributions with a focus on rural communities and schools
• Moving The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen daily meal service outdoors to avoid gathering in an enclosed space and eliminate contact between clients and volunteers
• Providing food to seniors in need through Senior Nutrition Programs
• Providing extra food to community partner agencies who see an increased number of hungry families
Golden Harvest is requesting the community's support of the COVID-19 programs by donating at goldenharvest.org or by donating nonperishable food items and hygiene products at the food bank's warehouse, located at 81 Capital Drive.