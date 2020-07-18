Golden Harvest Food Bank is receiving some financial relief in the form of a health grant as food insecurity continues to climb due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on South Carolina.
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, contributed nearly $1 million in grants to eight community-based organizations across South Carolina to assist with offsetting the cost of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the recipients are the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Aiken, the American Heart Association and other food banks in various regions of the state.
According to Golden Harvest, food insecurity in its 25-county service area, which includes Aiken County, has increased 41% since pandemic began.
The food bank has distributed almost 4 million meals and sponsored 69 mobile markets as of July 16 in an effort to curb rising food insecurity, which now affects 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 3 children in the CSRA.
"We are still seeing the need for food assistance increase and new waves of families reaching out for help, so Golden Harvest continues to send a tremendous amount of food out into the community each week," said Amy Breitmann, Executive Director of Golden Harvest. "We're committed to feeding lives together and the financial support of partners like UnitedHealthcare makes our mission possible."
Golden Harvest was awarded $95,000 through grants from UnitedHealthcare to assist with providing emergency food and food boxes as part of the organizations' COVID-19 response.
The American Heart Association received $250,000 to assist with distributing healthy food to vulnerable communities across the state.
“This unprecedented environment has compounded challenges faced by South Carolina’s most vulnerable residents and created further barriers to accessing the health care and services they need,” said Wanda Coley, vice president of strategy and execution, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of South Carolina. “Our support of these organizations in South Carolina through this UnitedHealthcare Empowering Health commitment will help provide critical aid and resources to the communities in South Carolina that need it the most.”