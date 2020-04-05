Bear hunts are usually reserved for the mountains or forests, but now Aiken residents can participate in one right in their own neighborhoods from the comfort of a car.
Teddy bear hunting is taking place in local neighborhoods to give children an exciting activity in which to participate while complying with social distancing guidelines.
Participants put teddy bears on window sills, porches and in yards for others to spot. Then, parents and children ride around in their cars and find the houses with bears.
Children and parents are asked to stay in their cars during the hunt. One activity includes counting how many bears are in each neighborhood.
Mackenzie Graham, a senior at Fox Creek High School, said her grandmother saw the idea for bear hunting on Facebook.
"My grandma is at a high risk,” Graham said. “So, for her to even go grocery shopping it is very dangerous at this time. Being able to get in the car and just go do something while practicing social distancing is super fun.”
A flier from a Facebook group called Midtown Aiken says the teddy bear hunt will take place on certain streets every Wednesday in April.
Residents should communicate with their neighborhoods to find out if and when the hunts will take place.
Aiken resident Sheron Hagelston said she got involved because someone in her neighborhood was handing out fliers.
“I just happen to be a neighbor who thought, ‘That’s cool. I’m going to have to put one of my bears out there,’” Hagelston said.
As it turns out, this is a national social distancing-friendly activity. There is a Facebook group for the U.S. called Bear Hunt 2020 where people can share their experiences.
“I’ve been in the house for two weeks at this point,” Graham said. “I just wanted to sit in the house and finish up schoolwork and take naps. I thought being older, I wouldn’t get into the hunt.”
Graham lets out a laugh with an infectious grin.
“But it was so fun,” Graham said. “I almost made my grandma wreck her car when I saw a bear. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a bear.’ I don’t know, just the excitement of it all.”
To some residents, this isn't just a bear hunt. Some residents have put collectable bears in their windows for onlookers to enjoy, while others have taken the bear hunt to the next level.
"Mine is actually a zoo,” Hagelston said. “I’ve got an elephant, the bear and a macaw. I have a real macaw in the house, and the kids like to come by and look at my bird that’s always in the window.”
“They always look at him and wave at him,” Hagelston said. “So having a bear in the window was unique for me. Then, my cat has decided he will be the lion in the zoo. So, he sits up there right next to everybody.”
After about two weeks, the teddy bear hunt seems to be catching on in Aiken, Hagelston said.
She said more and more of her neighbors are participating. As she was outside cutting some wood, she saw hunters.
“I counted about 10 cars today,” Hagelston said. “Cars would slow down in front of the house, and I would see kids in the car. It made me feel good that they’ve got something to do. It’s good for moms to be able to have a reason to put all the kids in the car and just get out from the house.”
Graham said she counted 40 bears in Beaver Creek.
“Even if you think you don’t want to go,” Graham said. “No matter how old that you are, don’t put it aside. Take one day, bring some lunch and go find bears. I didn’t think something so little could be so exciting.”