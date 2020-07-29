Lunch was on the house for Aiken Department of Public Safety employees Wednesday.
George Funeral Home and Cremation Center owner Cody Anderson teamed up with Pat Kirk and her friends to provide the free meal at Public Safety’s Carrol J. Busbee Headquarters.
Along with a variety of sandwiches, including egg salad and roast beef, there were chips, cookies and cups of fruit.
“I was so disheartened by the law enforcement propaganda in the bigger cities for all these months that I thought we needed to make a small gesture to the police and firefighters in Aiken,” Kirk said. “We’re not like those people in Portland and New York. We really like them and appreciate them.”
Kirk recruited several friends she has made through a book club and horse-related activities to prepare food. In addition, she invited a new neighbor and the neighbor’s daughter to participate.
Anderson said he joined in out of a desire to “give back to those who do so much and give so much and put their lives on the line for us.”
George Funeral Home “always hosts a first responders luncheon every year, and Pat attended last year with her husband,” Anderson added. “We usually do that in November, but with everything going on in the current climate, we just said, ‘Hey, we’re going to move this up and say thank you now.’ We brought the lunch to them (the first responders) versus them coming to us.”
The new alliance with Kirk and her pals created “a nice partnership,” Anderson concluded.
Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco expressed his gratitude for the meal and the support of Aikenites in general for law enforcement during a time of uncertainty.
Along with the novel coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest has rocked the nation.
“We’re just honored,” Barranco said. “The outpouring of our community has been humbling. Truthfully, this is just another example of that. We live in such a great place, and we have great folks that work for the City of Aiken and continue to serve our community even with all the stuff that is going on.”
Lt. Brian Key also was appreciative.
“This is great,” he said of the lunch. “It’s always good to have the community come out and support you. And they always bring such good food, too.”