The impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic is being measured in a variety of ways, including the number of deaths it has caused, how much consumers are spending and how many people are filing unemployment claims.
To determine what effect the spread of the infectious disease will have on taxes, which provide important revenue streams for Aiken County’s government, it’s going to take a while.
And that also, for the most part, is the case for the City of Aiken and the City of North Augusta.
“To some degree, you’re asking me what the weather is like outside and I’ve got my curtains drawn right now,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker last week. “It’s a hard to know until we get some better information. I think the question is a little premature because we’re so early in this.”
COVID-19 didn’t really begin disrupting lives in South Carolina and the Aiken area significantly until March, and Bunker and his County Council colleagues haven’t received full financial reports for that month or April from the county’s Treasurer’s Office and Department of Finance.
“When we get those numbers, they will be helpful,” Bunker said.
But even then, it still will be difficult to predict what the future holds.
There are a lot of factors to consider such as how quickly the battered economy recovers and “how much the county will be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses from state and federal relief funds,” Bunker said.
The county’s 2019-2020 fiscal year ends June 30, and County Council must have its budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 finalized by then.
“Nobody is panicking, but we’re watching this closely,” Bunker said. “We’re going to continue to be conservative (during the budgeting process) because we never want to be overly optimistic or unduly pessimistic in our projections.
“We were looking at an underrun before this whole pandemic started,” he continued, “so my guess is that we’ll probably come out OK in the end on the current fiscal year’s budget.”
As for a more long-term view, Bunker doesn’t believe the pandemic will have much of an impact on property taxes, which he said “are the most important” as far as revenue for the county’s General Fund is concerned.
The money for the county’s day-to-day operating expenses comes from the General Fund.
“We don’t forecast any significant issues with property taxes,” Bunker said. “They are very stable. They are based on assessments, so they won’t really change, which is why, for example, property taxes didn’t go down significantly during the economic downturn 12 years ago. When business is booming, they also don’t go up significantly.”
In addition, Bunker isn’t too concerned about the accommodations tax.
“The cities have more accommodations tax exposure than does the county,” Bunker said.
“There are very few hotels in the county, so there is not a very significant amount of accommodations tax. Most are in the city limits.”
In November 2018, county voters approved Capital Project Sales Tax IV. The levy also is known as a 1-cent, 1% or penny local option sales tax.
At that time, the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office was projecting that the proceeds from CPST IV would total around $163 million.
The collection period for the tax began May 1, 2019 and is scheduled to end April 30, 2026.
Funds are being divided among the county, the City of Aiken, the City of North Augusta and eight smaller municipalities.
The county’s estimated share is nearly $75.3 million. Plans call for the money to be used to help pay for the construction of a new Sheriff’s Office complex, to pave dirt roads, to buy heavy equipment and for other purchases and projects.
“We will likely take some hits on that in the second quarter (of this year),” Bunker said. “But I don’t foresee it impacting any near-term projects because we’ve been collecting it faster than we have been spending it. We have built up a balance.”
Because of how CPST IV is collected during a seven-year period and how its use is structured, Bunker thinks it might not be as vulnerable as some other levies to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We may be short a couple of quarters – that’s very possible – but we could make up for that in the future,” Bunker said. “Also, some of the projects simply just won’t happen, so there is a little bit of margin. For road paving projects, for example, we might not get the rights-of-way (and they will be canceled as a result).”
After property taxes, the State of South Carolina’s Local Government Fund is the second-largest source of revenue for the county’s General Fund, according to Bunker.
Money from the Local Government Fund, he said, “supports state-mandated activities in the county such as the court system.”
As with the county, taxes provide important revenues for the state.
“If the state’s General Fund goes up, then support for the Local Government Fund goes up,” Bunker said. “If the state’s General Fund goes down, support for the Local Government Fund goes down. My question there would be what is the state’s General Fund going to look like in light of the pandemic? I certainly don’t have the answer for that.”
City of Aiken
The City of Aiken’s sales tax impact won’t be fully revealed until July when the quarterly receipts come in from the current fiscal year.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, however, is already predicting that there will be a “profound effect” on the sales tax, especially if it continues through May.
“It’s not question of if, but a question of how much,” Bedenbaugh said.
The city’s accommodations and hospitality tax funds, both of which rely on taxes from dining out and hotel stays, will be impacted the most.
The majority of Aiken’s businesses were closed during the last month, with the exception of grocery stores. Sales tax is not collected on “unprepared foods” or groceries, Bedenbaugh said, which will certainly add to the coronavirus’ impact.
These tax funds each have been cut back by 20% for fiscal year 2020-21 in order to accommodate for the possibility of a Masters Tournament in the fall.
The hospitality tax in particular is still "staying strong" with drive-thru and takeout continuing steadily, though the lack of dine-in revenue from mid-March to April is expected to reflect the virus's severe economical impact.
Bedenbaugh also noted that there will be a "significant decline" in Capital Project Sales Tax IV funds in quarterly receipts in July due to the amount of retail industries closed during the collection period.
As of April 22, the city has collected $2.071 million in CPST IV funds.
Aiken County originally allocated nearly $51 million for city projects that has previously been approved by voters. The city is anticipating approximately $40 million will be collected.
"Those projects in the pipeline will have to be put on hold until we see what those receipts are," Bedenbaugh said.
The city’s General Fund is seeing some anticipated revenue declines, primarily in business license reductions. However, Bedenbaugh is predicting that several of the fundamental elements of the fund will “stay stable, if not slightly increase.”
City of North Augusta
The impact of the coronavirus on North Augusta's CPST collection isn't known yet, but the city has seen lower accommodations and hospitality tax collections than initially budgeted.
As of April 30, the city had collected approximately $545,000 in hospitality taxes, which represents 31% of budgeted collections up to that point, according to data provided by the city.
As of April 2019, the city had collected 35% of budgeted hospitality taxes.
Hospitality taxes are paid by customers to prepared food providers, who then remit those taxes to the city.
As of April 30, the city had collected 10% of budgeted collections for accommodations taxes, totaling $34,000. By April 2019, the city had collected 11% of budgeted collections.
These percentages represent taxes remitted to the city that were collected through the end of March. North Augusta's fiscal year is based on the calendar year, so the city just completed its first quarter.
“Hospitality and accommodations are included in a special revenue fund and do not affect our regular operation budgets,” said Rachelle Moody, interim city administrator.
Many of the businesses where sales taxes are paid have had to restrict their sales due to the coronavirus outbreak – restaurants couldn’t do in-house dining, and some stores couldn’t open their doors for customers at all for a while – following executive orders by Gov. Henry McMaster.
These closures could have an impact on Capital Projects Sales Tax Funds. Total projected revenue for the City of North Augusta is around $30.7 million, and the city has a list of almost 20 projects planned for those funds.
“The city has not requested a draw on our CPST IV funds at this time,” Moody said. “If sales tax collections are down Council would revisit their approved list of projects and prioritize according to revised funding projections. Public Safety Headquarters is currently first priority of CPST IV for the City.”