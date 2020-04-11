Grace Covenant Church of God in New Ellenton is giving away crosses made of red ribbon to display on the doors of homes, businesses and places of worship during the coronavirus crisis.
“We are asking everyone to join in with us to support the belief that God is bigger than the pandemic,” said BonnieAnne Fulghum, who is spearheading the project for Grace Covenant.
Fulghum, with help from her husband, Warren, has made hundreds of crosses with red ribbon donated by Cole Funeral Home in Aiken.
“I got the idea from a post I read on Facebook about a grandmother asking her grandchildren to put a red ribbon above their door for Passover,” Fulghum said.
That made her think of red ribbon crosses and what they could symbolize.
“A cross is a sign of Holy Week (leading up to Easter), and a red cross has an association with the medical field,” Fulghum said. “The whole thing is tied in with the support of medical workers, our government and the whole world, which is full of people who are suffering.”
Fulghum asked her pastor, Grace Covenant’s Edgar Foster, if the church would be interested in an effort to create and distribute the crosses, and he was enthusiastic.
“I think it’s an excellent idea that she brought to us,” Foster said. “It represents that God is control and he is watching over us. People in our church have taken it to heart and are using it as a focal point for prayer and concern.”
Because of the pandemic, Grace Covenant is conducting worship services online through a YouTube channel.
“We are going to be preaching about the resurrection on Easter, but we’ve postponed our Easter celebration until the first Sunday we are able to be back in our sanctuary and worship together,” Foster said. “When we reach that milestone, we are going to bring in our crosses and display them on the altar of our church as a sign of our faith in God and the fact that he has brought us through this.”
The free red ribbon crosses are available at Cole Funeral Home at 1544 University Parkway and Grace Covenant at 703 Main St. N., New Ellenton.
At both locations, the crosses are in a box outside.
Carl Cole, who owns Cole Funeral Home, and his family are members of Grace Covenant. Carl’s son, Shane, is a funeral director and Grace Covenant’s youth ministry leader.
“They’ve been kind enough to help with this,” Fulghum said.
“We can get you more ribbon,” Carl told her.
Fulghum is the executive director of Mental Health America of Aiken County.
“A personal reason for why I am doing this is because my sister (Christy Osbon) is on the front line,” Fulghum said. “She is an intake nurse in an emergency room at an Augusta hospital, and she works 12-hour shifts.”
Fulghum also has seen the impact of the pandemic through her work with Mental Health America.
“Our call volume has gone up,” she said. “Before, we might get 10 phone calls a day from people in need. Now we are getting 50 to 100. People are hurting so bad right now, and faith is the only thing you have in times like this when you are on your knees.”