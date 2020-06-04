Free coronavirus testing will be offered to the public next week in Graniteville, according to state health authorities.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is partnering with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and other local groups to offer free COVID-19 testing to the public June 11 at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School.
The testing site will have a mobile setup. The public will be asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through the site. Tests will be administered to patients while they are in their vehicles.
No appointments are necessary. The testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.
More information about the free testing will be provided as details become available.
S.C. DHEC has been partnering with providers such as Aiken Regional to offer free community testing in rural and underserved areas in an effort to better map the state's coronavirus outbreak. With increased testing, the agency has expected the state's confirmed coronavirus cases to increase.
Over 350 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed statewide by S.C. DHEC on Thursday, along with seven new coronavirus-related deaths. This is the largest single-day total in confirmed cases since the state's outbreak began.
Five of the new COVID-19 cases are in Aiken County. Barnwell County and Edgefield County each had a new coronavirus case confirmed, according to DHEC.
Six of the deaths announced Thursday occurred in elderly individuals, and one of the victims was middle-aged. None of the victims were residents of Aiken County.
In Aiken County, 215 cases have been confirmed, and eight people have died as of June 4.
S.C. DHEC estimates Aiken County may have had over 1,000 unconfirmed cases due to low statewide testing or asymptomatic carriers being unaware they have contracted the virus.
Statewide, 13,005 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 525 have died from COVID-19-related complications, according to S.C. DHEC.
Of the coronavirus tests administered yesterday, 5.5% were positive for COVID-19, according to S.C. DHEC. A low percent positive indicates a low spread of disease in the community, while a higher percent positive indicates a spike in virus circulation.
Over 238,800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
Want to Go?
What: Free COVID-19 testing
Where: Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, 1120 Weldon Way, Graniteville
When: Thursday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.