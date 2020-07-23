Hundreds of people have received free coronavirus tests in Aiken County through ongoing mobile clinics, but the number of people seeking free tests don't seem to be slowing down – and a recent clinic on Aiken's Southside may have drawn the largest crowd yet.
Cars were lined up at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 23, on Banks Mill Road waiting to enter Citizens Park for Aiken Regional Medical Centers' latest mobile clinic, according to Diana Gurley, director of laboratory services.
"It's expected to exceed all our other events," Gurley said Thursday morning. "This is probably the highest-volume one we've done."
By Thursday afternoon, over 700 people were tested during the clinic.
Aiken Regional has partnered with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer multiple free coronavirus testing clinics throughout Aiken County for adults, and have not required health insurance, proof of symptoms, or charged any fees for the service.
The clinics are designed to increase testing in rural or underserved areas, especially for people who are asymptomatic or those who can't pay for a test.
"It's very important for people who are positive (for COVID-19) to know that they are positive," Gurley said.
Gurley said Thursday's clinic opened 45 minutes earlier than its intended 8:30 a.m. start time to begin serving the line of cars, which was backed out to the nearest intersection on Banks Mill Road and Pine Log Road.
Even with the early start and multiple testing tents working simultaneously, the line still reached the intersection hours later due to the sheer volume of people who wanted to be tested.
One such person was Barbara Conover, who came to the event with her husband, Ed. Despite getting tested for COVID-19 two months ago, Conover said she thought it was important to check again to make sure she wasn't asymptomatically carrying the virus.
"I think it's great," Conover said. "I think the more testing, the better."
Richardene Baskett got a test as a precaution because one of her coworkers recently contracted COVID-19.
"It's pretty good," Baskett said. "I got here at 9 (a.m.) and it's only 10:13 (a.m.), so it moves fast. And I got food!"
The Aiken County Branch NAACP Youth Council and Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) were waiting by the mobile clinic's exit with free food – including fresh fruits and vegetables – to load into people's vehicles to make the somewhat uncomfortable experience of getting a COVID-19 test a little more enjoyable.
Baskett she was "grateful" for everything she received from the two organizations.
"I want to encourage everybody to wear your mask," Baskett added. "You just don't know if you're (infected). I didn't know ... that it was right there with me in my office. You never know."
That advice was echoed by Gurley, who said people should continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
"Practice cleanliness," Gurley said. "Practice hand hygiene as much as possible, clean your hands as much as possible. Wipe down things in your home, and just be very cautious and mindful of things you're touching. Awareness is the best prevention."
Aiken Regional is considering partnering with S.C. DHEC to offer more free testing events in the future, Gurley said.
The hospital will announce more information about testing events as it becomes available.