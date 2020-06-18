Free coronavirus testing took place June 18 on York Street, in the former Bi-Lo parking lot, in a cooperative effort between the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Serving as the host site – a parking lot – was the future home of Second Baptist Church, behind the McDonald's on York Street. Testing ran from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
The service, as offered one week earlier in Graniteville, was administered on a first-come, first-served basis, and plans are reportedly for participants to be notified of the lab results by June 25.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, who was tested, expressed thanks for support from volunteers and sponsors, including the hospital, Rural Health Services, the municipal government, Area Churches Together Serving and the United Way, as well as for the Aiken Standard and "all of our health-care providers, who are doing such a professional job testing our citizens."
"It's so important that we're able to test and follow up as we try to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our city and community," Osbon said, adding that he appreciates the chances to be tested. He encouraged other local residents to undergo testing as well.
Also on board were such organizations as the United Way, Area Churches Together Serving and USC Aiken's nursing program. Service was available on both a drive-through and walk-in basis.
The mayor also expressed his gratitude for 2-1-1, a telephone-based program supported by the United Way and described in promotional material as "a free and confidential service that helps people across North America find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
South Carolina surpassed 20,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Six of the new cases were in Aiken County, where 246 total cases and nine COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded by authorities as of June 17.
Eric Muhlbaier, with the Aiken hospital, said plans are coming together for a similar event next week, somewhere in Aiken County.
"We've got a meeting Monday to talk about the next locations ...," Muhlbaier said. "Our objective is to do one every week, every week and a half, for a while; and we're using the S.C. DHEC data that comes out, so we know which part of Aiken County is really needing it."
The idea, he said, is to find locations that are close to population centers, to help accommodate people who have transportation problems.
Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.