JOHNSTON — Over 300 people drove through a mobile testing site set up in Edgefield County that administered free coronavirus tests to the public on Thursday.
Decked out in personal protective equipment, state health officials and health care providers from Self Regional Medical Centers conducted tests on drivers and passengers – those with and without symptoms – who remained in the safety of their vehicles.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and its community partners have been conducting coronavirus testing in rural and underserved communities in an effort to reach South Carolina populations were COVID-19 may be circulating. The mobile unit at Johnston Elementary School is one of dozens scheduled across the state over the next several weeks.
On Thursday, DHEC also confirmed an additional 199 coronavirus cases and nine new COVID-19 related deaths across the state.
One new coronavirus case was confirmed in Aiken County.
Thursday's deaths occurred in six elderly individuals and three middle-aged individuals. None were from Aiken County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,379 and those who have died to 416. In Aiken County, 161 cases and seven deaths have been confirmed.
According to DHEC officials, 369 free tests were administered at the testing site in Edgefield on Thursday. Testing was meant to take place two days this week, but Wednesday's testing was canceled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The increased testing in rural communities is part of DHEC's initiative to increase testing statewide. The agency plans to test at least 2% of the state's population per month moving forward, and is on track to meet that goal by the end of the month, according to DHEC authorities.
"The best way to understand the impact that this virus is having on our community, is to test for it," said Dr. Lina Bell, S.C. DHEC State Epidemiologist, in an email. "This is particularly important in our rural communities, where residents typically have limited access to testing and medical care. By working with local partners, the mobile clinics help ensure that our rural residents have critical access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to protect themselves and help stop the spread of COVID-19."