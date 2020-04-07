Four cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed at the Savannah River Site as of Monday.

That's a minor uptick since April 3 – when the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken, reported three cases and shifted to essential mission-critical operations only, a posture that dramatically slashed the amount of people on site as well as the scope of work done there.

Fewer than 2,500 people are now physically reporting for work at the 310-square-mile nuclear installation. Tritium operations, storage of nuclear materials at places like K and L areas, proper security and defense missions at the Savannah River National Lab continue.

Metric tons of plutonium are kept at K-Area, a retrofitted reactor complex. L-Area is a spent nuclear fuel storehouse.

The marked downturn launched last week was, according to a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson, a response to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's stay-at-home order. Roughly one-third of the Savannah River Site workforce lives in Georgia.

The site employs, overall, approximately 10,000 people. Most employees are teleworking or are home on paid leave.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday issued what he coined a "home or work" order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. McMaster's executive order permits commuting for work, visiting family, seeking medical care and getting groceries, among other things.

The Savannah River Site earlier this year conducted a tabletop drill involving emergency responders and "scenarios involving many worker absences, infected cafeteria workers, and efforts to maintain facility minimum staffing," according to March 13 weekly report from the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

An Energy Department spokesperson on Tuesday said the Savannah River Site would, moving forward, only report confirmed cases and would not publicly provide a wider scope of case-related information. The spokesperson cited a "rapidly evolving situation" at SRS and in the region beyond the fence and barricades.

That's a significant walk back.

Just days ago reporters were provided a breakdown of how many SRS employees were self-quarantined, how many people were or were not showing symptoms of the 2019 coronavirus, how many tests were done and the results, among other things.