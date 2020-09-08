A new business-oriented project is being launched in South Carolina to engage more businesses in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking businesses across the state to sign the Stay S.C. Strong pledge, which asks businesses to follow four workplace safety practices designed to lower the risk of coronavirus infections for patrons, staff and business owners.
DHEC announced the new pledge campaign Tuesday – the same day 339 new COVID-19 cases and five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the state.
Four of the new cases are in Aiken County.
“We’re proud of the efforts South Carolina businesses and the Department of Commerce have put forth as we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”
The four workplace practices in the pledge, which can be signed on DHEC's website, are as follows:
• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
• Require everyone to wear a cloth face covering.
• Increase ventilation air exchanges where possible.
• Discourage unwell patrons or staff from visiting in person.
Businesses that participate will receive a social media graphic and a poster detailing the four practices, which DHEC hopes will "boost awareness" and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Over 11% of Tuesday's test results were positive for COVID-19. A number of free community testing events are being scheduled across South Carolina this month to increase access to testing, including in Aiken County.
Want to Go?
The following are scheduled community COVID-19 testing events, according to DHEC;
Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken
Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell