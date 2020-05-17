State health authorities confirmed 163 new coronavirus cases Sunday, with four of the new cases being in Aiken County.
Edgefield also has a new coronavirus case, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency confirmed five additional COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, none of which were in Aiken County. Four of those individuals were elderly and one was middle-aged, the department said.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385, according to DHEC.
As of May 17, Aiken County has had 154 coronavirus cases confirmed. Seven of those individuals have died from complications related to COVID-19, the agency has said.
DHEC said the agency is "on track" to meet its goal of testing 2% of the population per month. The agency plans to have completed that testing amount – which totals to about 110,000 people - by the end of this month.
Almost 128,000 South Carolinians have been tested for COVID-19 by both private and public labs.
The amount of positive cases is "likely" to increase as DHEC increases testing across the state, the agency has said.
A mobile unit is scheduled to visit Edgefield County next this week and will offer free coronavirus tests. The mobile unit will be at Johnston Elementary School May 20-21.
In neighboring Georgia, more than 37,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed as of May 17 and more than 1,600 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 related causes, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
Richmond County has had almost 500 of those cases, and Columbia County has seen more than 200 cases confirmed.