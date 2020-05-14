South Carolina health authorities confirmed another 172 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday, four of which are in Aiken County.
This brings the state's total coronavirus cases up to 8,189 as of May 14. Of those cases, 135 have been in Aiken County.
Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths also were announced by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday. Five of the individuals were elderly and four were middle-aged, according to DHEC.
None of the deaths announced Thursday occurred in Aiken County.
Since the outbreak began, seven people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Aiken County, according to DHEC. Statewide, 371 people have died as of May 14.
Over 100,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted by private and public labs, according to DHEC.
The agency is partnering with Edgefield County to allow for free COVID-19 testing as part of an outreach initiative toward people in rural communities who may have limited access to health care services.
Free COVID-19 testing will be held at Johnston Elementary School, located at 514 Lee St., on May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.